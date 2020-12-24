Rivera has yet to declare a starter for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and he may not do so before kickoff. The decision, however, will be dependent on Smith’s progress.

“In all honesty, that’s up to him,” Rivera said. “He’s the only one who knows how he feels, and I asked him to please be honest. And he has. He was smart last week, and I imagine he’ll be smart about it this week.”

Smith’s injury is to the same leg that underwent 17 surgeries to repair a 2018 compound fracture and clear out an infection that seeped into his blood. Smith said last week that the calf strain was a “very minor” issue earlier this month before it worsened in the first half of the team’s Week 14 win against the San Francisco 49ers.

“For me, I’m absolutely planning on being out there,” Smith said Wednesday. “I’m doing every single thing I can to make sure that happens. There is a progression there as the week goes on. Just taking it literally — I know you guys probably hate hearing this — but literally just trying to every single day take a step toward Sunday. I felt like today went well. I’ve still got some treatment to get and to keep going. Then it’s on to tomorrow.”

But his challenge to return is steep: He has an injury that requires rest to fully heal. He missed half of the 49ers game and half of this past Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and he has yet to practice in full.

His workload did, however, increase this week as he returned to the field on a limited basis, and Rivera said his progress is “promising.” But the true gauge of his progress, Rivera added, will be how Smith feels the day after practice.

“His quick movements and then him stepping in and delivering the ball — those are things that are all encouraging because the one thing that he had a little issue with was pushing off and throwing the ball,” Rivera said. “So far, so good.”

In the meantime, Washington is preparing Haskins as if he will start Sunday, just in case Smith is unable to go. The game plan, Rivera said, has been tailored to Haskins’s strengths, much like it was for the Seattle game, when Haskins started for the first time in more than two months.

“Those are the things that pretty much went into formulating this game plan are things that we feel he does well that are his strengths,” Rivera said. “Again, we’re working him as if he’s going to start. That’s how we have to approach it with him right now. Again, just making sure it’s in his mind in terms of his preparation, which it has been. He had a good day today.”

In an attempt to simplify the system and help Haskins with the verbiage in the huddle, Washington supplied him with a wrist band with the plays, something Rivera typically doesn’t do for his quarterbacks. Norv Turner — Rivera’s former offensive coordinator with the Panthers and the father of Washington’s current coordinator, Scott Turner — believed it forced quarterbacks to be on top of the play-calls when they didn’t have a cheat sheet on game days.

But with Haskins, Rivera noticed the wristband helped him get in and out of the huddle faster and relay the play-calls more concisely to teammates. So if Haskins starts Sunday, he will probably be wearing it again.

Haskins’s availability appeared uncertain earlier in the week, after photos and videos circulated of him partying without a mask after the team’s loss to Seattle. Washington fined him $40,000 and rescinded his captaincy for violating the NFL’s — and the state of Virginia’s — coronavirus protocols. But with approval from the league, he was allowed to practice and join team meetings via video conference.

“I know my team needs me,” Haskins said Wednesday. “I need to step up to the plate, and I can’t be selfish and I need to stop getting in my own way. I’m putting things in motion as far as a plan for myself to be a better teammate and be more accountable and fix my issues that have brought me to this situation.”

The incident, as well as Smith’s injury, have come at a crucial time for Washington as it pushes for a spot in the postseason. A win Sunday plus a Baltimore Ravens win over the New York Giants would give Washington the NFC East title and a spot in the playoffs for the first time in five years.

A loss Sunday would “jumble up” the team’s future even more.