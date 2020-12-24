But the losses are a big part of that. They’ve dropped three in a row and face the Indianapolis Colts. They certainly will go to the playoffs, either as division champions or as a wild card, but they have looked at times like a team that is out of gas.

“We’re getting ready to go into the playoffs,” Roethlisberger said. “I had the guys raise their hands. ‘Who has played in a playoff game and who hasn’t?’ Over half the guys haven’t played in a playoff game. It’s important that veteran guys communicate what it’s like. I wanted to reiterate how important this time of the year is. The playoffs are not guaranteed to anyone. It wasn’t a players-only panic meeting. It was meeting we felt was necessary going into the postseason.”

Roethlisberger, in his 17th season, has come in for his share of criticism, much of it centered on whether his career is on its last legs. “I don’t blame them,” he said. “When you play like poo, you deserve to be talked about like that. ... That’s on me, I need to be better.”

His passer rating has been under 90 for five straight games, and he has completed fewer than six yards per pass for five straight games. According to NFL stats, his 77.5 passer rating since Week 11 ranks 29th out of 34 quarterbacks with stats-eligible starts. Still, he isn’t ready to concede that he’s finished.

“I’ll just let media people tell me [when it’s time], I guess,” he said. “They seem to be coming up with all kinds of stories — not from my people or my camp.”

Another issue for the Steelers has been wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s penchant for dancing on opponents’ midfield logos, as he most recently did in Cincinnati before the loss to the Bengals. He won’t be repeating those antics, he said.

“For the betterment of myself and my teammates, I’m going to stop dancing on the logos,” Smith-Schuster said (via ESPN). “For me, honestly, I was dancing when we were undefeated. I was dancing when we lost our three games. I’m not going to change the person who I am. I think it’s getting to the point where my teammates are being asked this question, our coach is being asked this question.”

The Steelers close out the regular season with a game against the Browns in Cleveland, another game that’s far from being a gimmee. Still, the Steelers, with Roethlisberger and Coach Mike Tomlin, have been here before. They won four games in which they scored 21 or fewer points during the 2008 season and won the Super Bowl.