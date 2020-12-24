In D.C., Sonnett will be reunited with her national team teammate and fellow Georgia native Kelley O’Hara, who the Spirit acquired from the Utah Royals for $75,000 in allocation money and a conditional first-round pick in 2022 two weeks ago. Washington City Paper first reported the details of the trade.

Following a standout career at the University of Virginia, Sonnett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Portland Thorns in the 2016 NWSL college draft. After four seasons in Portland, where she helped lead the Thorns to the 2017 title and an appearance in the championship game the following year, Sonnett was traded to Orlando in January.

Sonnett, who has made 46 appearances for the national team and was a member of the U.S.'s World Cup-winning squad in 2019, never played a game for the Pride, because the club withdrew from the NWSL’s month-long Challenge Cup tournament over the summer after six players and four staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. Sonnett headed abroad in the fall, making 10 appearances for the Swedish club Göteborg FC on a short-term contract and helping the team win its first Damallsvenskan title.

Spirit Coach Richie Burke called Sonnett’s acquisition “a major coup” for the club and “a good early Christmas present.”

“I think everyone knows that Emily Sonnett is an incredible competitor, another serial winner and someone I’ve really admired since I came into this league,” Burke said in statement. “I think she will make us better right away and provide leadership qualities that take us to another level. Her versatility and ability to play in several key roles for our club gives us tactical flexibility, allowing us to push some important players higher up the field.”