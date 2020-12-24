The Christmas Eve agreement comes with a few more pluses for the Nationals: Bell, 28, is under team control for two more seasons. And while he struggled in 2020, as many players did, he hit 37 homers and had a .936 on-base-plus-slugging percentage the year before. He was named an all-star for the first time. That hitter, and not the one from last summer, is who the Nationals hope will complement Juan Soto and Trea Turner for the foreseeable future.
Bell, represented by agent Scott Boras, was supposed to make $4.8 million in 2020 before salaries were prorated. He should get a slight raise in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The Bell deal was first reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
