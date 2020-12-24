“I don’t even recognize most of my other games and years I’ve played and how I felt those days,” he told reporters in an emotional interview after the 111-101 victory. “If I can be honest with y’all for a second, I mean, I don’t really recall or really care.

“I only know what happened from April 13 on. Because you may see me smiling and stuff, but that Karl died on April 13. He’s never coming back. I don’t remember that man. I don’t know that man. You’re talking to the physical me, but my soul has been killed off a long time ago.”

Towns was close to his mother, who had been hospitalized in Edison, N.J., and Philadelphia and his father also was ill with the virus. “This disease is real,” Towns wrote in April. “This disease needs to not be taken lightly. Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing.” In November, he posted a YouTube video entitled “The Toughest Year of My Life.”

After a 22-point, 11-rebound performance, he returned the conversation with reporters to the emotional pain of what he was experiencing.

“I want to answer your question,” he said, “but that man you’re talking about from April 13 or before, I don’t know him. I don’t recall any parts of him.”

He walked off the court with the game ball, although his heart was elsewhere.

“No matter how bad my situation is, how f---ed up my life is, I’m gonna keep being here for these guys,” he said. “I’m gonna let them see me smile even though inside I’m not smiling whatsoever. I owe that to these guys as a leader, I owe that to them as a teammate.”

In March, Towns announced on Instagram that he would donate $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic as it developed a coronavirus test. “My hope is that we can fight this virus quicker and more efficiently by increasing the testing capabilities and availability and Mayo Clinic’s overall covid-19 response,” he wrote. “This is why I will be donating $100K to support these efforts.”

Wednesday night’s victory brought a measure of contentment.