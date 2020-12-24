Lions wide receivers coach Robert Prince will fill in for Bevell on Saturday, the team announced, with quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan calling Detroit’s offensive plays. According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Ryan never has called plays at any point in his coaching career.

Defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and defensive position coaches Bo Davis (defensive line), Ty McKenzie (linebackers) and Steve Gregory (defensive backs) also will miss Saturday’s game, the team announced. Evan Rothstein, head coach assistant/research and analytics, will call the defensive plays, the team said.

Bevell is the team’s interim head coach, taking over when the Lions fired Matt Patricia on Nov. 28. He is one of five Detroit coaches in isolation after practice squad linebacker Anthony Pittman and one unidentified assistant coach tested positive for coronavirus.

Bevell told reporters Thursday that he and the other affected coaches would be available if the game were on Sunday and not Saturday. He also said the team tried to get the NFL to delay the game until Sunday, to no avail.

“I know that we did push to have things that could help us; it’s between the league and the club on that,” Bevell said. “I am disappointed, because if the game were Sunday, I would be able to be there.”

Bevell said Wednesday that he had not tested positive for coronavirus and was frustrated not only because he was isolated from his team, but also because Tuesday was his 28th wedding anniversary.

“I’m stuck in a hotel, can’t be with my wife, can’t spend time,” he told reporters. “So it affects us in a real way.”

The Lions conducted an outdoor practice on Wednesday after reporting no further positive coronavirus tests, with coaches holding virtual meetings with players.

Bevell said Wednesday that he thought the positive tests stemmed from the Lions’ trip to Nashville, where coronavirus cases are spiking, to play the Titans in Week 15. He also would not confirm or deny that one defensive assistant was not wearing his contact tracing tracker at all times and another held a meeting inside his office, in violation of the league’s coronavirus protocols.