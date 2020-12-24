When is the New Mexico Bowl?

3:30 p.m. Eastern.

How can I watch?

The game will be televised by ESPN.

Where in New Mexico is the New Mexico Bowl being played?

Trick question! Because of New Mexico’s coronavirus restrictions regarding sporting events, bowl organizers moved this year’s game from its traditional locale in Albuquerque to Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, the home stadium of Major League Soccer’s FC Dallas and the annual site of the Football Championship Subdivision title game.

What are the gambling particulars?

As of this writing (around 1 p.m. Eastern on Thursday), Houston is an eight-point favorite and the over/under total has been set at 59.

Will there be any weather worth noting?

Yes! It will be sunny but windy at kickoff, with the breeze blowing at a clip of 20-30 mph with higher gusts possible. Passing and kicking could be a whimsical adventure.

Talk to me about Hawaii

In his first year as the Warriors’ coach, former Pittsburgh and Arizona State coach Todd Graham has led Hawaii to a 4-4 record, though only one of those wins — the season opener against Fresno State on Oct. 24 — came on the U.S. mainland. In terms of SP+, a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of overall efficiency developed by ESPN’s Bill Connelly, the Warriors rank 102nd out of 117 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. Out of the teams playing in bowl games this year, only North Texas and Louisiana Tech ranked lower, and both already lost their bowl games by a combined 63 points. Defense has been a particular issue, with Hawaii ranked 116th out of 117 in SP+ defense.

Talk to me about Houston

Few teams have had their season affected more by the coronavirus pandemic than the 3-4 Cougars, with eight games postponed, canceled or rescheduled. They’ve played just one game since mid-November, a 30-27 loss at Memphis 12 days ago in which Houston trailed 27-6 in the fourth quarter before reeling off 21 straight points and tying the score with 28 seconds left, only to allow the Tigers to kick the winning field goal at the final gun. The Cougars will be extremely shorthanded Thursday: Coach Dana Holgorsen on Tuesday said the team will be without 15 to 20 players because of opt-outs, coronavirus concerns, other injuries and academic issues. Defensive end Payton Turner (team-high 10.5 sacks), wide receiver Marquez Stevenson (five touchdowns, tied for the team high) and linebacker Grant Stuard (team-high 61 tackles) all have opted out to prepare for the NFL draft. Holgorsen’s teams have gone 2-5 in bowl games, 1-6 against the spread.

Do these teams have a history?