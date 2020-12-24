The case will return to arbitration with a different chairman of the panel, although it is unclear when.

The Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) decision comes 10 months after it found that Sun refused to cooperate with anti-doping testers in September 2018 in violation of rules established by FINA, swimming’s governing body.

In testimony, evidence was presented that a security guard instructed by Sun’s mother smashed the box containing a vial of his blood with a hammer. After its initial investigation, FINA’s Doping Panel ruled that protocol was not properly followed. The governing body issued a warning to the swimmer, leaving some to wonder whether FINA was trying to protect one of its marquee names.

The World Anti-Doping Agency appealed to CAS, which found that the collection team had “complied with all applicable requirements” and that Sun “failed to establish that he had a compelling justification to destroy the sample collection containers and forego the doping control.”

“WADA clearly prevailed on the substance of the case as it was able to show that there were a number of aspects of the original FINA decision that were incorrect under the World Anti-Doping Code and the related International Standard for Testing and Investigations,” it said in a statement Wednesday, adding that it will “take steps to present its case robustly again when the matter returns to the CAS Panel, which will be chaired by a different president.”

Frattini, who often tweets about the treatment of animals on Twitter, posted anti-Chinese sentiments and at least one slur in 2018 and 2019. He declined to comment on the situation because “he wanted to be able to read the court’s full reasoning first,” according to CNN.

The CAS did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment.

The 29-year-old Sun was suspended for three months in June 2014 after testing positive for a prohibited stimulant. CAS previously said his eight-year ban was in line with FINA rules regarding a second doping violation.

Sun is the first Chinese man to win an Olympic swimming gold medal and the first male swimmer in history to earn Olympic and world championship gold medals at every freestyle distance between 200 and 1,500 meters. He is also one of the sport’s most polarizing figures.

Britain’s Duncan Scott refused to share the podium with him after the 200-meter freestyle at last summer’s world championships in South Korea, prompting Sun to call him “a loser.” Australia’s Mack Horton did the same after the competition’s 400 freestyle. He accused Sun of being a “drug cheat” at the 2016 Olympic Games.

The decision regarding Sun comes a week after a separate CAS panel reduced Russia’s four-year ban from international sports competition following an appeal by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency.