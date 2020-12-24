The team decided to cover the banner during home games last October.
“The connection to our fans is our highest priority and through our engagement they have made it clear that the banner shouldn’t be part of their Kings game experience,” Michael Altieri, senior vice president of marketing, communications and content for the Kings and AEG Sports, told the Los Angeles Times at the time. “We didn’t see an issue in covering it for our games and in fact see it as an opportunity to show our fans that we hear them.”
Former Lakers’ star Kobe Bryant was on hand to unveil the banner, which read “most sold out performances,” on Aug. 21, 2015, after Swift’s record 16th sold-out concert at Staples Center.
The decision about whether to cover it rests with Staples Center tenants. The Clippers cover that banner, as well as the Lakers’ and Sparks’ championship banners and retired jerseys, during home games. They hang gigantic portraits of their players over the banners and have done so since 2013.
The Kings defeated the Nashville Predators 7-4 in their 2019 home opener, the first with the banner covered. They won 19 of 34 home games last season, two more than the previous season, which ended with the second-worst record in the league.
The Lakers had not covered Swift’s banner. They chose to postpone the unveiling of their latest championship banner Tuesday so they could do so with fans in attendance. They lost that game to the Clippers in their season opener.