Several days later, at least one unspecified member of the Cavaliers tested positive the night before they were scheduled to play No. 12 Michigan State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Virginia officials informed the Spartans, who had already arrived in Charlottesville, the game would need to be postponed.

Virginia wound up postponing or canceling three more games, including a prime-time clash with No. 5 Villanova that had been set for Dec. 19 at Madison Square Garden, leaving the Cavaliers (4-1) without a nonconference heavyweight on the schedule before the start of conference play.

Then CBS, the network that had been set to broadcast Gonzaga-Baylor, got involved, arranging for the most recent national champions and the Bulldogs (6-0) to square off in Fort Worth.

“I’m thankful we have that heading into ACC play,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “When Baylor and Gonzaga couldn’t play, and they couldn’t move the date, I think, with Big 12 Conference starting, I don’t know if we approached CBS, they approached us, that’s beyond me, but it was like an opportunity.”

Bennett’s brief explainer came late Tuesday afternoon after a 76-40 win against visiting William & Mary. It was Virginia’s first game since Dec. 4 following a 10-day quarantine — three days longer than the recently updated minimum based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The university, according to Bennett, mandates the 10-day quarantine out of an abundance of caution, which meant pausing practice and in-person coaching. Bennett and his staff instead provided instruction via Zoom, and players were permitted to shoot individually at John Paul Jones Arena.

The outbreak in the locker room was not the first, Bennett indicated, with at least one other player testing positive before the start of the season.

“You’re always wondering, ‘Here come the tests back,’ “ Bennett said recounting a conversation he had with head athletic trainer Ethan Saliba the evening of Dec. 8. “Then I walked into the training room, and Ethan said, ‘I think we might have an issue.’ We found out 7:30, whatever that was, Tuesday night.”

When quarantine ended, the Cavaliers resumed basketball activities as a team Saturday, giving them three practices heading into the game against William & Mary, in which Virginia opened a 26-6 lead in the first half and coasted the rest of the way.

Trey Murphy III, a 6-foot-9 wing, led the Cavaliers with 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting with four rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes. The junior forward, who transferred from Rice this offseason and was granted immediate eligibility, also went 3 of 6 from three-point range.

Kadin Shedrick, a 6-11 redshirt freshman forward, added 10 points and seven rebounds for Virginia, which had 12 of 15 players score as Bennett continues to tinker with rotations on one of the deepest rosters he’s had since taking over 12 years ago.

Back in the starting lineup against the Tribe was Kihei Clark. The junior point guard had been a starter over his first two seasons but came off the bench in the previous two games because of issues with academic meetings, according to Bennett.

“It was frustrating,” Murphy said of the postponements. “Initial reaction was yes, I’m a little mad about it, but it’s something I can’t control, and I want to say things you can’t control you can’t have a negative reaction to it, and so I just had to move on because I just know we’re going to get our opportunity.”

Gonzaga presents by far the most daunting challenge to this point in the season for the Cavaliers, who at times have weathered defensive lapses uncharacteristic of Bennett-coached teams. Most glaring was yielding 40 second-half points to San Francisco in an upset loss, 61-60, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The Cavaliers also permitted the same second-half total against Kent State before escaping in overtime, 71-64, behind 18 points from forward Sam Hauser, a graduate transfer from Marquette who leads Virginia in scoring at 13.4 points per game.

Gonzaga, meantime, owns the No. 3 scoring offense in the country (94.7) and is second in adjusted offensive efficiency (119.0), according to kenpom.com.