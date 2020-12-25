His status means Coach Ron Rivera could wait until Sunday to decide on the his quarterback — or at least to let the starter become publicly known. Dwayne Haskins, last week’s starter in a loss to Seattle, took the all of the first-team reps in practice Wednesday and Thursday, and Rivera said coaches are preparing Haskins as if he will start — because they have to. Should he get the call again, the offense will be tailored more toward his strengths, just as it was against Seattle.

Just as significant is the doubtful status of receiver Terry McLaurin, who did not practice all week because of an ankle injury. McLaurin has been on the injury report with the ankle issue since Week 11 but has played through any discomfort. The pain became noticeable as he hobbled in between routes last Sunday against the Seahawks.

Losing McLaurin would be a significant blow to Washington as it pushes for the NFC East title. With 1,108 scrimmage yards, McLaurin has accounted for 23.4 percent of the team’s offense.

Rookie running back Antonio Gibson, who suffered a turf toe injury against Pittsburgh, was listed as questionable, as was linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle). And veteran linebacker Thomas Davis was ruled out with a knee injury.

Gibson was limited all week in practice, a sign of notable progress in his recovery. But Rivera urged caution with both him and Smith, saying their availability would depend on how they feel after a week of increased work.

The injuries and uncertainty at key positions add another of intrigue to Sunday’s game, which has playoff implications for Washington. With a win, and a New York Giants loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Washington will clinch the NFC East and head to the playoffs for the first time in five years.