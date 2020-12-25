The Boilermakers took a two-point lead with 38 seconds to go, and on the Terps’ ensuing possession, Darryl Morsell drove to the basket and drew a foul. But after the senior guard missed both of attempts, a troublesome trend evident throughout the game. Maryland had to foul the Boilermakers, and Trevion Williams only made one of his two free throws, handing the Terps another chance to tie. But with 18 seconds to go, sophomore guard Eric Ayala settled for a three-point attempt, which he missed.

“That's not what we wanted,” Coach Mark Turgeon said of that play, “but that wasn't the game. We had a lot of other opportunities before that.”

The Terps (5-3, 0-2 Big Ten) fouled Purdue’s Eric Hunter Jr. with one second to go, and he missed both foul shots. By then, however, Maryland had no time for anything more meaningful than a failed full-court heave.

The Terps finished just 10 of 21 from the line. Morsell missed five of his six attempts.

Turgeon said that “a lot goes into a loss,” noting that Morsell’s pair of missed free throws and the team’s final offensive possession contributed, but weren’t the sole reason for the defeat.

“We can look back at a ton of things that could make up for those three points — free throws, communication on defense,” Ayala said. “We’ll learn a lot from it.”

Maryland, which never led, trailed by 15 just 10 minutes into the matchup. But the Terps stormed back in the second half, propelled by sophomore forward Donta Scott, who has become an emerging force. Scott scored all 15 of his points in the game’s final 10 minutes, including the layup with 58 seconds to go that tied the score for the first time since the game’s opening tip. But the Boilermakers (7-3, 2-1) retook the lead after Scott was called for goaltending moments later.

Scott led the Terps in scoring, and three other Maryland players reached double figures. Aaron Wiggins (14 points) and Ayala (13) both hit a pair of three-pointers, and Morsell added 10 points.

Maryland had a handful of highlights despite the loss, including quality minutes from sophomore center Chol Marial, and committed only five turnovers.

On three occasions in the second half, Maryland cut Purdue’s lead to one, but each time the Boilermakers responded with a quick burst of offense.

“It was one of those nights where you were swimming uphill the whole game,” Turgeon said. “We just couldn't get over the hump.”

Turgeon started a small lineup with Scott and Jairus Hamilton as the two frontcourt players, but after less than a minute of play, 6-foot-9 Galin Smith checked into the game.

Sophomore guard Hakim Hart earned the start ahead of Morsell. Hart played a limited role off the bench as a freshman, but he had a career game earlier this month with 32 points against Saint Peter’s, while Morsell has recently dealt with a shoulder injury and hasn’t played well offensively this month.

With the game’s outcome on the line in the final minutes, Turgeon again turned to a small lineup, this time with Morsell in the place of Hamilton.

Purdue forward Trevion Williams, the Boilermakers’ leading scorer, picked up his second foul early in the game and finished the first half with only two points in three minutes. Despite his absence, Purdue surged ahead with sharp shooting from three-point range and some help from Maryland’s offensive trouble. The Terps missed eight of their 11 free throw attempts in the first half, and they started the game 1 of 5 from three-point range.

The Boilermakers hit 7 of 13 three-point attempts in the first half after only making eight in their loss earlier this week to No. 4 Iowa. Purdue finished 10 of 22 from deep. Guard Brandon Newman led the Boilermakers with 17 points, and Hunter added 16.

“When a team's hitting shots the way that they did, it's hard,” Wiggins said. “You're trying your best. We're switching. We played according to our scouting plan, but they made contested threes, contested twos. Their guards played really well and they made a lot of shots. It's tough when you have a team who can't miss.”

Purdue led by as many as 15 points in the first half, but the Boilermakers missed their final eight shot attempts before the break. Wiggins hit a three-pointer to trim Maryland’s deficit to nine points with about two minutes left in the half, but the Boilermakers then scored four points from the foul line just before the break and took a 41-28 lead into halftime.

Purdue’s frontcourt players, including Williams and 7-foot-4 freshman center Zach Edey, posed a significant challenge. Marial helped the Terps answer the size disparity with what Turgeon called the “best minutes of his career.”

The loss, which was Maryland’s first game on Christmas Day since 1984, marks the start of a challenging stretch of conference matchups. The Big Ten leads the nation with seven teams ranked in the AP poll, including four in the top 12, so Maryland’s tough matchups have only just begun.