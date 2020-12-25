Saturday games

1 1 Buccaneers (9-5) at Lions (5-9) NFL Network 4:30 4:30 49ers (5-9) at Cardinals (8-6) Amazon 8:15 8:15 Dolphins (9-5) at Raiders (7-7) NFL Network

Last week featured as vintage a Tom Brady comeback as can happen in the regular season, with the Buccaneers erasing a 24-7 deficit and maintaining their playoff standing. After a slow start and a subpar first half against the NFL’s 28th-ranked total defense, Tampa Bay gained 356 yards and Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns. It wasn’t quite the new 28-3, but good enough. The Lions briefly hung in there against the Titans, trailing 24-18 after three quarters, but they couldn’t keep up in the fourth, when Ryan Tannehill passed for two touchdowns and ran for his second of the game. …

The Cardinals, who are gunning for the NFC’s final wild card, will face the 49ers in an NFC West matinee. Arizona stayed in contention last weekend by escaping the Eagles, with Kyler Murray passing for 406 yards and three touchdowns and running for another. Larry Fitzgerald, for the first time in 364 days, caught a touchdown pass. The 49ers, the defending NFC champions, were officially eliminated from playoff contention by the Cowboys. …

The Dolphins-Raiders game carries an intriguing subplot involving each coach. One, Miami’s Brian Flores, appears headed for escaping the jinx that has plagued Bill Belichick’s former coaches. The other is Jon Gruden, Las Vegas’s $100 million coach with the disappointing results and an “Oakland Raiders” hat. He has an 18-28 record and no playoff wins to show for his three seasons with the Raiders. His team has lost four of its last five games, and only by the grace of Gregg Williams were they able to beat the Jets. For the Dolphins, cornerback Xavien Howard is making a case for defensive player of the year. In 10 of Miami’s 14 games, he has produced a takeaway.

Sunday games

1 1 Colts (10-4) at Steelers (11-3) CBS 1 1 Falcons (4-10) at Chiefs (13-1) Fox 1 1 Bears (7-7) at Jaguars (1-13) CBS 1 1 Bengals (3-10-1) at Texans (4-10) Fox 1 1 Giants (5-9) at Ravens (9-5) Fox 1 1 Browns (10-4) at Jets (1-13) CBS 4:05 4:05 Panthers (4-10) at Washington Football Team (6-8) CBS 4:05 4:05 Broncos (5-9) at Chargers (5-9) CBS 4:25 4:25 Eagles (4-9-1) at Cowboys (5-9) Fox 4:25 4:25 Rams (9-5) at Seahawks (10-4) Fox 8:20 8:20 Titans (10-4) at Packers (11-3) NBC

1 p.m. games

After winning their first 11 games, the Steelers have lost three in a row, the latest to the lowly Bengals on Monday night. Pittsburgh is the first team in NFL history to lose multiple games in which it entered with 11 or more wins and its opponent had four or fewer. (The Steelers lost to Washington, then 4-7, in Week 13.) At least there was a glimmer of hope against the Bengals as the Steelers finally rushed for more than 50 yards after doing so only twice in their previous seven games. But that only shifted questions to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, whose first-half performance was the worst in any half in his 17-year career. Roethlisberger looked his age, completing none of his seven throws of 10 or more yards in the first half. Six were broken up or intercepted. Not a good way to go into the playoffs and certainly not a good way to face the Colts, but, hey, the Saints won their first 13 games in 2009, then lost the final three. They went on to win the Super Bowl.

In the Colts, Pittsburgh will face a team that has won three games in a row. Philip Rivers is 47-24 (. 662) all-time after November. …

The Chiefs have had some up-and-down moments, yet their only loss was to the Raiders and they’ve won in tough places, including Baltimore, Buffalo, Las Vegas, Tampa and, on Sunday, in New Orleans. Travis Kelce comes into the game needing 60 yards to break the single-season receiving yards record for tight ends (1,377), set in 2018 by George Kittle. The Chiefs’ opponent, the Falcons, most recently were carved up in the second half by Tom Brady. …

In the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, there was a big surprise Sunday when — horrors, Gang Green — the Jets won their first game and now trail the Jaguars, also a one-win team, in the race to take the Clemson quarterback in the 2021 draft. It seems unlikely that the Lawrence standings will change this week with the Jaguars, whose top draft spot is based on strength of schedule, playing the Bears while the Jets face the Browns.

Late afternoon games

Is it too late for the Cowboys or Eagles to make a run at the NFC East title? The division battle moves into the late afternoon window, with Washington’s game against the Panthers joining the Cowboys and Eagles in a 4:05 kickoff (only the Giants play at 1 p.m.). The Washington Footballers could have the playoff spot sewn up by evening, but a loss could give the Cowboys a chance to salvage their season. Flexed out of prime time last week, the Cowboys won their second game in a row even though running back Ezekiel Elliott missed a game because of injury for the first time in his career. In his place, Tony Pollard rushed for 132 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns; Elliott hasn’t had 130 yards from scrimmage since Week 15 in 2019.

The Eagles are still, if only barely, in the running for a playoff spot, but Doug Pederson may have found a quarterback. Jalen Hurts completed 24 of 44 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 11 times for 63 yards and a touchdown last week in his second career start. There were also three fumbles and six sacks in Philly’s loss to the Cardinals. …

The Seahawks’ defense seems to have righted itself ahead of the team’s NFC West game against the Rams. Helped in no small part by Jamal Adams’s return to health, the defense has allowed fewer than 300 yards in three of its last four games and has given up no more than 17 points in any of them. Adams has 9½ sacks, a season record for a defensive back, and has had a sack in each of the last four games.

The Rams didn’t just cede first place in the NFC West to Seattle and fail to clinch a playoff spot, they experienced one of the uglier losses of the last few years in falling to the previously winless Jets. The Jets! Although 37-year-old running back Frank Gore had only 59 yards on 23 carries, he was unstoppable on key plays, including a five-yard run on third and four that set up the Jets’ opening-drive touchdown and a six-yard catch on third and six that allowed the Jets to start taking a knee.

Sunday night

Titans running back Derrick Henry, who has been running over, around and through defenders while distributing stiff arms like Skittles, has had topped 100 yards rushing in nine games, the most in the NFL since 2014. With a career best 1,679 yards on the ground, he has a shot at becoming the eighth NFL running back to have a 2,000-yard season (and the Titans’ second after Chris Johnson in 2009). Henry will face a Packers defense that is giving up an average of 110.1 rushing yards per game, 11th in the NFL.

