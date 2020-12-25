2. y-Buffalo Bills (11-3, AFC East champion)
Key tiebreaker: head-to-head victory over the Steelers
Remaining schedule (.536): at Patriots, Dolphins
The Bills will be eliminated from first-round bye contention with a loss or tie against the Patriots; or a Chiefs win or tie; or a Steelers loss or tie.
3. x-Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3, AFC North leader)
Remaining schedule (.714): Colts, at Browns
The Steelers will clinch the AFC North title with a win over the Colts; or a Browns loss; or a tie plus a Browns tie.
4. Tennessee Titans (10-4, AFC South leader)
Key tiebreaker: better division record than Colts
Remaining schedule (.536): at Packers, at Texans
The Titans will clinch the AFC South title with a win over the Packers plus a Colts loss. Tennessee will clinch a playoff berth with a win; or a Dolphins loss; or a Ravens loss; or a tie plus a Ravens tie.
5. Cleveland Browns (10-4)
Key tiebreaker: head-to-head victory over the Colts
Remaining schedule (.429): at Jets, Steelers
The Browns will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Jets plus a Ravens loss or tie; or a win plus a Dolphins loss or tie; or a win plus a Colts loss; or a tie plus a Ravens loss; or a tie plus a Dolphins loss.
6. Indianapolis Colts (10-4)
Remaining schedule (.429): at Steelers, Jaguars
The Colts will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Steelers plus a Ravens loss or tie; or a win plus a Dolphins loss or tie; or a tie plus a Ravens loss; or a tie plus a Dolphins loss.
7. Miami Dolphins (9-5)
Key tiebreaker: better conference record than the Ravens
Remaining schedule (.643): at Raiders, Bills
The Dolphins can neither clinch a playoff berth nor be eliminated in Week 16.
Still in the hunt
8. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
Remaining schedule (.304): Giants, at Bengals
The Ravens can neither clinch a playoff berth nor be eliminated in Week 16.
Facing elimination
9. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)
Remaining schedule (.500): Dolphins, at Broncos
The Raiders will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Dolphins; or a Ravens win or tie.
Eliminated: New England Patriots (6-8), Denver Broncos (5-9), Los Angeles Chargers (5-9), Houston Texans (4-10), Cincinnati Bengals (3-10-1), Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13), New York Jets (1-13).
NFC
1. y-Green Bay Packers (11-3, NFC North champion)
Key tiebreaker: head-to-head victory over the Saints
Remaining schedule (.607): Titans, at Bears
The Packers will clinch the NFC’s first-round bye with a win over the Titans plus a Seahawks loss or tie; or a tie plus a Saints loss or tie plus a Seahawks loss or tie (so long as New Orleans and Seattle don’t both tie).
2. x-New Orleans Saints (10-4, NFC South leader)
Key tiebreaker: better conference record than the Seahawks
Remaining schedule (.357): Vikings, at Panthers
The Saints will clinch the NFC South title with a win over the Vikings; or a Buccaneers loss; or a tie plus a Buccaneers tie.
3. x-Seattle Seahawks (10-4, NFC West leader)
Remaining schedule (.500): Rams, at 49ers
The Seahawks will clinch the NFC West title with a win over the Rams.
4. Washington Football Team (6-8, NFC East leader)
Remaining schedule (.304): Panthers, at Eagles
Washington will clinch the NFC East title with a win over the Panthers plus a Giants loss or tie; or a tie plus a Giants loss plus an Eagles-Cowboys tie.
5. Los Angeles Rams (9-5)
Key tiebreaker: head-to-head victory over the Buccaneers
Remaining schedule (.643): at Seahawks, Cardinals
The Rams will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Seahawks; or a Bears loss/tie; or a Cardinals win/tie.
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5)
Remaining schedule (.321): Lions, Falcons
The Buccaneers will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Lions; or a Bears loss or tie.
7. Arizona Cardinals (8-6)
Remaining schedule (.500): 49ers, at Rams
The Cardinals will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the 49ers plus a Bears loss or tie; or a tie plus a Bears loss.
Facing elimination
8. Chicago Bears (7-7)
Remaining schedule (.429): at Jaguars, Packers
Chicago will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Jaguars plus a Cardinals win; or a loss plus a Cardinals tie.
9. Minnesota Vikings (6-8)
Remaining schedule (.536): at Saints, at Lions
Minnesota will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Saints; or a Cardinals win or tie.
11. Dallas Cowboys (5-9)
Key tiebreaker: head-to-head victory over the Giants
Remaining schedule (.339): Eagles, at Giants
Dallas will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Eagles; or a Washington win; or a tie plus a Washington tie. (Note: The Detroit Lions, though eliminated from playoff contention, are ahead of the Cowboys in the NFC standings based on tiebreakers.)
13. New York Giants (5-9)
Remaining schedule (.500): at Ravens, Cowboys
New York will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Ravens plus an Eagles win; or a loss or tie plus a Washington win; or a loss plus a Washington tie. (Note: The San Francisco 49ers, though eliminated from playoff contention, are ahead of the Giants in the NFC standings based on tiebreakers.)
14. Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1)
Remaining schedule (.393): at Cowboys, Washington
Philadelphia will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Cowboys; or a Washington win.
Eliminated: Detroit Lions (5-9), San Francisco 49ers (5-9), Atlanta Falcons (4-10), Carolina Panthers (4-10).
