2. y-Buffalo Bills (11-3, AFC East champion)

AD

Key tiebreaker: head-to-head victory over the Steelers

Remaining schedule (.536): at Patriots, Dolphins

The Bills will be eliminated from first-round bye contention with a loss or tie against the Patriots; or a Chiefs win or tie; or a Steelers loss or tie.

AD

3. x-Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3, AFC North leader)

Remaining schedule (.714): Colts, at Browns

The Steelers will clinch the AFC North title with a win over the Colts; or a Browns loss; or a tie plus a Browns tie.

4. Tennessee Titans (10-4, AFC South leader)

Key tiebreaker: better division record than Colts

Remaining schedule (.536): at Packers, at Texans

The Titans will clinch the AFC South title with a win over the Packers plus a Colts loss. Tennessee will clinch a playoff berth with a win; or a Dolphins loss; or a Ravens loss; or a tie plus a Ravens tie.

AD

5. Cleveland Browns (10-4)

Key tiebreaker: head-to-head victory over the Colts

Remaining schedule (.429): at Jets, Steelers

The Browns will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Jets plus a Ravens loss or tie; or a win plus a Dolphins loss or tie; or a win plus a Colts loss; or a tie plus a Ravens loss; or a tie plus a Dolphins loss.

AD

6. Indianapolis Colts (10-4)

Remaining schedule (.429): at Steelers, Jaguars

The Colts will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Steelers plus a Ravens loss or tie; or a win plus a Dolphins loss or tie; or a tie plus a Ravens loss; or a tie plus a Dolphins loss.

7. Miami Dolphins (9-5)

Key tiebreaker: better conference record than the Ravens

AD

Remaining schedule (.643): at Raiders, Bills

The Dolphins can neither clinch a playoff berth nor be eliminated in Week 16.

Still in the hunt

8. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

Remaining schedule (.304): Giants, at Bengals

The Ravens can neither clinch a playoff berth nor be eliminated in Week 16.

Facing elimination

9. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)

Remaining schedule (.500): Dolphins, at Broncos

The Raiders will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Dolphins; or a Ravens win or tie.

AD

Eliminated: New England Patriots (6-8), Denver Broncos (5-9), Los Angeles Chargers (5-9), Houston Texans (4-10), Cincinnati Bengals (3-10-1), Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13), New York Jets (1-13).

NFC

1. y-Green Bay Packers (11-3, NFC North champion)

AD

Key tiebreaker: head-to-head victory over the Saints

Remaining schedule (.607): Titans, at Bears

The Packers will clinch the NFC’s first-round bye with a win over the Titans plus a Seahawks loss or tie; or a tie plus a Saints loss or tie plus a Seahawks loss or tie (so long as New Orleans and Seattle don’t both tie).

2. x-New Orleans Saints (10-4, NFC South leader)

Key tiebreaker: better conference record than the Seahawks

Remaining schedule (.357): Vikings, at Panthers

The Saints will clinch the NFC South title with a win over the Vikings; or a Buccaneers loss; or a tie plus a Buccaneers tie.

AD

3. x-Seattle Seahawks (10-4, NFC West leader)

Remaining schedule (.500): Rams, at 49ers

AD

The Seahawks will clinch the NFC West title with a win over the Rams.

4. Washington Football Team (6-8, NFC East leader)

Remaining schedule (.304): Panthers, at Eagles

Washington will clinch the NFC East title with a win over the Panthers plus a Giants loss or tie; or a tie plus a Giants loss plus an Eagles-Cowboys tie.

5. Los Angeles Rams (9-5)

Key tiebreaker: head-to-head victory over the Buccaneers

Remaining schedule (.643): at Seahawks, Cardinals

The Rams will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Seahawks; or a Bears loss/tie; or a Cardinals win/tie.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5)

Remaining schedule (.321): Lions, Falcons

The Buccaneers will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Lions; or a Bears loss or tie.

AD

AD

7. Arizona Cardinals (8-6)

Remaining schedule (.500): 49ers, at Rams

The Cardinals will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the 49ers plus a Bears loss or tie; or a tie plus a Bears loss.

Facing elimination

8. Chicago Bears (7-7)

Remaining schedule (.429): at Jaguars, Packers

Chicago will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Jaguars plus a Cardinals win; or a loss plus a Cardinals tie.

9. Minnesota Vikings (6-8)

Remaining schedule (.536): at Saints, at Lions

Minnesota will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Saints; or a Cardinals win or tie.

11. Dallas Cowboys (5-9)

Key tiebreaker: head-to-head victory over the Giants

AD

Remaining schedule (.339): Eagles, at Giants

Dallas will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Eagles; or a Washington win; or a tie plus a Washington tie. (Note: The Detroit Lions, though eliminated from playoff contention, are ahead of the Cowboys in the NFC standings based on tiebreakers.)

AD

13. New York Giants (5-9)

Remaining schedule (.500): at Ravens, Cowboys

New York will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Ravens plus an Eagles win; or a loss or tie plus a Washington win; or a loss plus a Washington tie. (Note: The San Francisco 49ers, though eliminated from playoff contention, are ahead of the Giants in the NFC standings based on tiebreakers.)

14. Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1)

Remaining schedule (.393): at Cowboys, Washington

Philadelphia will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Cowboys; or a Washington win.