The Saints can clinch the NFC South title when they host the Vikings at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Friday on Fox, the NFL Network and Amazon Prime.

The Christmas Day game gives the NFL its first Friday game of the season. With the earlier rescheduled games on Tuesday and Wednesday and the late-season Saturday games, this means the NFL has played games on every day of the week in this coronavirus-affected season.

The Saints already have clinched a playoff spot and can secure the division crown with a victory over the Vikings (or a loss Saturday by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). The Saints are on a two-game losing streak that has dropped their record to 10-4 and probably handed the NFC’s No. 1 postseason seed to the 11-3 Green Bay Packers.

This is quarterback Drew Brees’s second game back in the lineup after he missed four games due to fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. Brees completed only 15 of 34 passes in Sunday’s home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in his return. The Saints remained competitive in that game even with Brees’s accuracy issues. He threw an interception against the Chiefs but did have three touchdown passes.

Tailback Alvin Kamara had a modest three catches Sunday while being targeted six times by Brees. Look for him to be more involved in the offense against the Vikings. The Saints are without wide receiver Michael Thomas, who’s out for the remainder of the regular season after being placed on the injured reserve list because of an ankle injury that has plagued him all season. The Saints hope he’ll be fully healthy or close to it for the postseason.

The Vikings, at 6-8, are clinging to the slimmest of postseason hopes after losing what amounted to a playoff elimination game Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The Vikings must win out and have the Arizona Cardinals lose their final two games while the Bears lose at least once more. So a loss Friday would mean the Vikings are officially eliminated.

Minnesota tailback Dalvin Cook is the NFL’s second-leading rusher with 1,484 yards. He’s tied with Tennessee’s Derrick Henry for the league lead with 15 rushing touchdowns. Rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson is eighth in the NFL with his 1,182 receiving yards. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is the league’s eighth-rated passer (three spots behind Brees) with 29 touchdown passes, 13 interceptions and a passer rating of 102.4. But those 13 interceptions do tie him for the second most in the NFL.