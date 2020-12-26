The Browns-Jets game remained on as scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern time in East Rutherford, N.J., according to a person familiar with the NFL’s planning. The Browns planned to travel Saturday evening from Cleveland to New Jersey.

Jarvis Landry, who leads the team with 67 receptions for 789 yards, is one of the players now unavailable. “ANNOYED,” he wrote on Twitter.

NFL officials have said repeatedly this season that they postpone games for medical reasons only — if there is a coronavirus outbreak on a team that has not been contained — and not for competitive issues. In this case, the Browns had one player test positive and the other players were identified through contact tracing as being exposed to the virus.

Under NFL protocols, any player or team staffer classified as a high-risk close contact to an individual who tests positive is placed in a mandatory five-day quarantine. The covid-19 reserve list is for players who test positive and those identified through contact tracing as having been exposed to the virus.

The Browns placed wide receivers Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones as well as linebackers Jacob Phillips and B.J. Goodson on their covid-19 reserve list. They did not provide further details. Goodson reportedly tested positive, and the other players were identified through contact tracing.

The Browns join the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions as teams that have played games this season while at a major competitive disadvantage because of coronavirus-related issues.

The Broncos lost a game to the New Orleans Saints, 31-3, last month in Denver after having all four of the quarterbacks on their roster ruled ineligible through one positive test and three high-risk close contacts. The Broncos promoted from the practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton, who had played quarterback in college. He had one completion and threw two interceptions in the game.

The Lions lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 47-7, on Saturday in Detroit after their interim coach, Darrell Bevell, and four defensive assistants were classified as high-risk close contacts and had to quarantine. Bevell became the first NFL head coach to miss a game this season under the protocols. With defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and three defensive position coaches out, the Lions had Evan Rothstein, a research and analysis assistant to the head coach, calling their defensive plays. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the first half and didn’t play in the second half.

In the Browns’ case, they lose their two leaders in receiving yards, Landry and Higgins. They had one wide receiver, Marvin Hall, remaining on their 53-man roster and promoted two more, Ja’Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies, from their practice squad. They also elevated linebacker Montrel Meander and center Javon Patterson from their practice squad to their roster Saturday and activated offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. from their covid-19 reserve list.