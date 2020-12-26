NFL Week 16: What you need to read
The latest: Week 16′s TV schedule | A players-only meeting in Pittsburgh | Lions’ Darrell Bevell will be first head coach to miss a game because of the coronavirus | The Steelers, Saints and Rams aren’t finishing strong. For the playoffs, it might not matter. | Why the New England Patriots are talking about Armenia | Five teams that could upset the Super Bowl favorites | Schedule | Leaders
Playoff picture: Playoff scenarios | Standings
Power rankings: Week 16 | 15 | 14 | 13 | 12 | 11 | 10 | 9 | 8 | 7 | 6 | 5 | 4 | 3 | 2 | 1 • Week 16 best bets
Columns: Quarterbacks must be the NFL’s adults, and Dwayne Haskins is acting like a child | NFL quarterbacks are doing more than ever, but they can’t do everything | The thoughtless husks who plunged this NFL season into chaos deserve a public shaming | The coronavirus has turned the NFL into a joke, and nobody should be laughing
Read deeper...
• The 2021 NFL draft QB class is more than Trevor Lawrence. But it won’t be easy to evaluate.
• This pandemic season has given rise to a new position: The quarantine quarterback
• An NFL player’s life-threatening heart defect went unnoticed for years. Now he hopes to return.
• NFL coaches have to wear masks. Players (mostly) don’t. Here’s why.
