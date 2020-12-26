The NFL’s Saturday triple-header concludes with the Dolphins facing the Raiders in Las Vegas at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time on NFL Network.

The game has playoff implications for both teams. The Dolphins, with a record of 9-5, are trying to stay ahead of the Baltimore Ravens for the third and final wild-card spot in the AFC. There’s probably no margin for error for the Dolphins. The Ravens also are 9-5 and close the regular season with games against the New York Giants on Sunday and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. The Dolphins play at Buffalo in their regular season finale.

The Dolphins are coming off a victory last Sunday over the New England Patriots and have won three of their last four games. Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception in a 20-for-26 passing performance against the Patriots, but has played reasonably well overall with nine touchdown passes, only two interceptions and a passer rating of 92.5 on the season.

Miami is ranked 18th in the league in total defense and leads the NFL with 26 takeaways. The Dolphins are third in turnover differential at plus-10.

The Raiders are clinging to the slimmest of postseason hopes. They would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Dolphins or a Ravens’ victory Sunday over the Giants. The Raiders have a record of 7-7 in the third season of Jon Gruden’s return to coaching after going 4-12 in 2018 and 7-9 last season. They once appeared headed toward continuing to progress in Year 3 for Gruden but now have lost two straight and four of their last five games.

Las Vegas hasn’t played since losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, 30-27, in overtime on Dec. 17. That game included Gruden mistakenly wearing an Oakland Raiders cap at the outset before switching to a Las Vegas Raiders version. It also saw quarterback Derek Carr exit with a groin injury. Backup Marcus Mariota took over and played well in his Raiders debut and first appearance of the season. The former Tennessee Titans starter and No. 2 overall selection in the 2015 NFL draft threw for 226 yards and a touchdown and ran for 88 yards and a touchdown.