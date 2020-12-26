Instead, they fell to 0-2 with a 130-120 loss Saturday night in largely empty Capital One Arena.

After the score was tied at 99 with under 10 minutes to play, Washington failed to produce the necessary stops for the second time in as many games. The Magic chipped away in the fourth quarter before a Khem Birch bucket, a three-pointer from Nikola Vucevic, a dunk from Aaron Gordon and a basket from Markelle Fultz put Orlando up 10 with just under six minutes to play. Washington got within five points three times before the end but never closer.

This time — unlike Wednesday, a solid outing for three quarters that ended in a loss — the outcome matched the Wizards’ quality of play. All of the diverse offense the Wizards flashed in Philadelphia dried up on their home court, leaving them looking like a one-man show with Beal shouldering the load for much of the game.

At halftime, Beal had 21 points and third-string point guard Raul Neto had 11 as the only players in double digits. The Wizards shot 47.6 percent, but scoring was spread too thinly and Washington didn’t have control. Beal needed help from another primary offensive threat, but Westbrook (1-for-8 from the field at halftime) was cold and another scoring source was nowhere to be found.

Washington’s three-guard lineup didn’t provide the jolt the team needed and, beyond that, the Wizards were still working with a shorthanded rotation. Rui Hachimura remains out with pinkeye, and Davis Bertans played his second game on a minutes restriction as he works back up to a full load.

Still, Washington trailed just 63-59 at halftime before an off-kilter, rushed night on offense reached its apex when Bryant grabbed a rebound early in the third quarter and scored a putback dunk on his own basket to put Orlando ahead 70-64.

At the least, the mistaken bucket (credited to Evan Fournier) kicked the Wizards into gear. Bryant went on a rampage, scoring 11 points in less than three minutes, and helped the defense gain a step, but it wasn’t enough. Orlando was comfortable on offense and burned Washington from the perimeter whenever it lagged on defense.

Beal led all scorers with 39 points on 14-for-24 shooting, and Bryant had 19 points. Westbrook had 15 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists for his second triple-double in as many games. Saturday night’s could be the only minutes Westbrook sees this weekend against the Magic, which returns for a back-to-back matchup Sunday night at Capital One Arena. Wizards Coach Scott Brooks has said Westbrook wouldn’t play on consecutive nights.

Westbrook’s team will be left to try to defend home court without him — a priority this season, even though home court looks and sounds different. With coronavirus protocols in place, enormous blue tarps with Wizards and Capital One branding cover seats where fans would be. Every grievance or shout of encouragement from players and coaches is audible to the limited (and masked) staff and media members in the building, and suites have been repurposed for broadcasters and reporters in lieu of a crowded press row.

It all made for a melancholy scene when the lights went down before tip-off and Washington honored franchise great Wes Unseld, who died in June at 74, with a video and a moment of silence — true, blanketing silence.