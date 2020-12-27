If he makes the team, Anderson could challenge netminder Vitek Vanecek for the No. 2 goalie spot behind presumed starter Ilya Samsonov. This season, NHL teams are required to have three goaltenders on their roster.
Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan made it clear earlier in the week that Washington was happy with its current goaltending situation, but if there was a netminder that made sense and was “willing to accept a certain role,” the Capitals were willing to make an addition.
In training camp, Anderson will add immediate veteran experience to a young goaltending group. After Henrik Lundqvist announced this month he had a heart condition and would not join the team for the upcoming season, the Caps were left with relative inexperience in net. Samsonov is the only netminder under contract who played in the NHL this past season.
The 23-year-old Russian posted a 16-6-2 record and a 2.55 goals against average during his rookie season in 2019-20. He was injured in an off-ice accident in Russia before the postseason and was unable to travel with the team. Samsonov is expected to be ready for the start of camp.
Meanwhile, Vanecek, 24, who has yet to make his NHL debut, served as the team’s backup to Braden Holtby in the playoffs. The past two seasons, Vanecek was an all-star with the Hershey Bears in the American Hockey League and posted a .917 save percentage and 2.26 goals against average last season.
Other netminders headed into Capitals’ camp other than Samsonov, Vanecek and Anderson are Pheonix Copley and Zach Fucale.