The opportunity for Haskins comes a week after he was photographed partying without a mask following the team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The team fined him $40,000 and took away his captaincy as punishment, but, with approval from the NFL, he was allowed to continue practicing and participate in meetings remotely as Washington pushed for a playoff spot while managing the uncertainty at the quarterback position.
Washington needs a win Sunday plus a loss from the New York Giants in their game against the Baltimore Ravens to clinch the NFC East.
Smith, who remains the team’s starter, sparked an offensive turnaround and three-game winning streak that helped Washington claim the NFC East lead. But he suffered a calf strain that worsened in the team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers and has been out since. He practiced in full for the first time on Friday — a promising sign of progress — but he continued to experience soreness and was unable to do all that he needed to fully function in the offense.
The team is hopeful Smith will be ready for the regular season finale, at Philadelphia, but he remains day-to-day.
Neither Heinicke nor Montez have enough game experience to warrant a start at such a critical juncture in the season. Heinicke, a five-year veteran, worked with offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Minnesota and later Carolina, but he’s started one game and has only been with Washington since early December. Montez, an undrafted rookie, signed with the team after the draft and has been on the practice squad for the entire season.
