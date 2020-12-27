The Texans allowed 540 yards to a Cincinnati offense that had journeyman Brandon Allen playing quarterback in place of the injured Joe Burrow. On the other side was Deshaun Watson, Houston’s Pro Bowl quarterback, but while he threw for 324 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, he lost a fumble late that all but sealed the Texans’ fourth straight loss.

Houston also started the season on a four-game losing streak, at which point the team fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien. The Texans won four of their next seven games, but now they are one loss away from their second 4-12 season since 2017, when Watson was sidelined for most of his rookie season with a severe knee injury.

Asked Sunday if this has been the “most difficult season” he’s had in his NFL career, Watt quickly answered, “Yes.”

A follow-up question about how he thought the Texans might be able to “regroup and hope to finish the season on a positive note” prompted the three-time NFL defensive player of the year to launch into an extended, emotional response.

“We’re professional athletes getting paid a whole lot of money,” said the 31-year-old Watt. “If you can’t come in and put work in in the building, go out to the practice field and work hard, do your lifts and do what you’re supposed to do, you should not be here. This is a job. We are getting paid a whole lot of money.

“There are a lot of people that watch us and invest their time and their money into buying our jerseys and buying a whole bunch of [expletive],” he said. “And they care about it.”

His voice beginning to rise, Watt continued by asserting of Houston fans, “They care, every single week. We’re in Week 16, and we’re 4-11, and there’s fans that watch this game, that show up to the stadium … and care about this. So if you can’t go out there and you can’t work out, you can’t show up on time, you can’t practice, you don’t want to go out there and win, you shouldn’t be here. Because this is a privilege.

“This is the greatest job in the world. You get to go out and play a game,” added the decorated defensive end.

“And if you can’t care enough, even in Week 17, even when you’re trash, when you’re 4-11 — if you can’t care enough to go out there and give everything you got and try your hardest, that’s [expletive].”

Watt, a 2011 first-round pick by the Texans, has helped the team to seven winning records and six divisional titles during his 10 seasons. He has also made a major impact in the Houston community, particularly after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the city in 2017.

A subsequent relief fund initiated by his charitable organization, the Justin J. Watt Foundation, helped raise $41.6 million for those affected by flooding and other damage. In August 2019, Watt shared a “Two Year Update” in which he claimed that donations to his fund and its nonprofit partners supported the cleanup and/or repair of over 1,100 homes; the distribution of over 239 million meals; and the rebuilding of over 970 child-care centers and after-school programs, assisting over 100,00 children.

Watt spoke Sunday about the words of encouragement he has recently received from Houston fans, even as the team has stumbled toward the bottom end of the NFL standings.

“There are people every week that still tweet you, that still come up to you and say, ‘Hey, we’re still rooting for you, we’re still behind you,’ [and] they have no reason whatsoever to,” he told reporters. “We stink!”

“Those people aren’t getting paid,” he added. “We’re getting paid handsomely.”