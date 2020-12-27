Sunday afternoon’s NFL games will go a long way toward settling who’s in and who’s out of the playoffs. Follow along for live updates from across the NFL.

What you need to know
5:05 p.m.
Link copied
link

Urban Meyer reportedly draws interest from 'at least two’ NFL teams

By Cindy Boren

Urban Meyer, who has not coached since 2018 and has never coached in the NFL, has drawn interest from “at least two NFL teams” to see if he would consider interviewing for a head-coaching job, ESPN reported Sunday morning.

Meyer, who coached Florida from 2005-2010 and last coached Ohio State, is considering whether to make the jump to the NFL, Adam Schefter reported, and plans to decide before the NFL’s regular season ends Jan. 3.

The 1-13 Jacksonville Jaguars were mentioned as a possible destination, with an opening for a general manager, the likelihood that Doug Marrone (12-34 since the 2018 season began) and the possibility of landing Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Meyer, 56, spent seven seasons coaching the Buckeyes and has a 187-32 record at Ohio State, Florida, Utah and Bowling Green. He has won three national titles, two with the Gators in 2006 and 2008 and one with the Buckeyes in 2014.

4:55 p.m.
Link copied
link

Daniel Jones, Tyreek Hill active; Marcus Peters, Mark Ingram inactive

By Mark Maske

Quarterback Daniel Jones is active for the New York Giants for their game in Baltimore against the Ravens.

Jones had been listed as questionable on the Giants’ injury report after missing their previous game with his ankle and hamstring injuries. Jones is expected to start as the Giants try to remain in the NFC East race.

Cornerback Marcus Peters in on the Ravens’ game-day inactive list. He’d been listed as questionable with a calf injury. Running back Mark Ingram is inactive as a healthy scratch for the Ravens.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is active for the Kansas City Chiefs for their game at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Hill had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

4:45 p.m.
Link copied
link

Dwayne Haskins, not Alex Smith, will start for Washington

By Cindy Boren

Although quarterback Alex Smith appeared closer to being ready to play against the Panthers on Christmas day, Dwayne Haskins was expected to be the starter for the Washington Football Team, according to The Post’s Nicki Jhabvala.

Although Haskins took the starter’s reps most of last week, Smith practiced fully Friday for the first time since he suffered a calf injury Dec. 13 against the 49ers. He took most of the first-team reps Friday, Jhabvala reported, but was listed as questionable. The injury is to the same leg on which he has had numerous surgeries since being injured in 2018.

Smith told reporters earlier in the week that he was “absolutely planning on being out there,” with the NFC East title at stake for the 6-8 team in the 4:05 p.m. Eastern time game.

On Saturday, the team elevated quarterback Steven Montez from the practice squad.

4:37 p.m.
Link copied
link

Browns, down four WRs, will be shorthanded against the Jets

By Mark Maske

The Denver Broncos played the New Orleans Saints last month without any of their four quarterbacks eligible to participate.

The Detroit Lions faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday with their interim head coach, Darrell Bevell, and four of their defensive coaches in quarantine.

Now the Cleveland Browns will become the latest NFL team to be at a major competitive disadvantage for a game during this coronavirus-affected 2020 season.

The Browns placed six players, including four wide receivers and two linebackers, on their covid-19 reserve list Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at the Meadowlands. Jarvis Landry, their top wideout, was among the players identified as high-risk close contacts after one Browns player, reportedly linebacker B.J. Goodson, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Broncos and Lions both lost — and lost badly — while shorthanded. But the Browns can rely on their potent running game and are facing a 1-13 team in the Jets.

The Browns had no new positive test results returned Sunday morning, according to a person familiar with the results. But they ruled out offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, who was activated from their covid-19 reserve list Saturday, from Sunday’s game due to an illness.

article-outline
RELATEDBrowns’ top four wide receivers unable to play Sunday after being deemed close contacts
4:17 p.m.
Link copied
link

A snowy forecast for Packers-Titans in Green Bay

By Cindy Boren

The Sunday night game appears on track to feature some vintage Green Bay weather.

Although it isn’t expected to measure up to the Ice Bowl in 1967, the forecast calls for snowy, windy conditions for the 8:20 p.m. Eastern time game. Because of restrictions in place during the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no fans in the stands.

The Packers, who play the Titans, hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC, something Aaron Rodgers has long hoped for.

“We’ve played in, I believe, four NFC championship games, all four on the road, so being able to have the whole thing come through Green Bay is something that we’ve talked about for a long time, and we’ve wanted, and we’ve never had,” Rodgers said after the team replaced the Saints as the top seed on Dec. 13. “I think that would definitely be in our favor, with the weather that we have in Green Bay, play at home, be on our schedule. So that’s obviously in play. It was always in play, but it’s definitely in play now.”

The Packers haven’t had home-field advantage since they went 15-1 in the 2011 regular season, only to lose in the divisional playoff round to the Giants with Eli Manning passing for three touchdowns in their 37-20 win.

4:04 p.m.
Link copied
link

Ravens fined $250,000 by NFL for protocol violations

By Mark Maske

The NFL fined the Baltimore Ravens $250,000 for protocol violations related to the team’s recent coronavirus outbreak, according to a person familiar with the situation.

All the Ravens’ protocol violations were tied to a staff member previously disciplined by the team, according to that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no formal announcement had been made by the league.

The Ravens were not stripped of a selection in next year’s NFL draft.

Two teams, the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders, have lost draft picks due to protocol violations this season. The Saints were stripped of a seventh-round choice and the Raiders lost a sixth-round pick. Each of those teams was fined $500,000 after being deemed a repeat offender for violating the coronavirus protocols.

The Tennessee Titans were fined $350,000 by the NFL but, like the Ravens, did not lose a draft selection for protocol violations related to their outbreak in late September and early October. The New England Patriots also were fined $350,000 earlier in the season.

The Ravens acknowledged their protocol violations in a written statement earlier this month attributed to team president Dick Cass.

“Despite our best efforts, the protocol is only as effective as our weakest link,” Cass said then. “With a dangerous virus like this, everyone must comply with the protocol to avoid infecting many. We now know that not everyone at the Ravens followed the protocol thoroughly.”

The Ravens previously had announced they were disciplining a team employee for actions related to the coronavirus cases. According to multiple reports, strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders was punished for failing to report symptoms and not consistently wearing a tracking device.

The outbreak on the Ravens led to postponements of their games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, plus a delay of the Steelers’ game against the Washington Football Team.

The NFL’s fine of the Ravens was first reported by the NFL Network.

4:01 p.m.
Link copied
link

All Sunday NFL games are on; no new positive tests for Browns

By Mark Maske

All 11 NFL games will be played as scheduled Sunday after the latest round of leaguewide daily coronavirus testing results.

The Cleveland Browns had no new positive test results and their game against the New York Jets remains on as scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern time Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Browns’ testing results and the final clearance for Sunday’s games were confirmed by a person familiar with the NFL’s planning.

By day’s end, the NFL will be almost through Week 16 of its 17-week regular season. There have been major coronavirus outbreaks on the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens and numerous disruptions to the schedule. Games have been played in empty or partially filled stadiums. One team, the San Francisco 49ers, was displaced from its home by local coronavirus restrictions.

But for the NFL, the end of the regular season is very clearly in sight now. The league has lost no games entirely to cancellation. And it has not had to add a Week 18 to its regular season, as it said it would do if all games could not be played within the regularly scheduled 17-week season.

The Browns closed their facility Saturday and delayed their flight to New Jersey after a positive test result by a player. Later Saturday, after contact tracing was completed, they placed six players — four wide receivers and two linebackers — on their covid-19 reserve list.

The Browns did rule out offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, just activated from their covid-19 reserve list Saturday, from Sunday’s game due to an illness.

They’ll be the latest NFL team to play a game this season at a major competitive disadvantage.

The Denver Broncos lost to the New Orleans Saints in lopsided fashion last month without any of their quarterbacks. The Detroit Lions lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in lopsided fashion Saturday without their interim head coach and four defensive assistant coaches. Now the Browns will try to beat the 1-13 Jets with one wide receiver on their regular roster eligible to play and two others just promoted from the practice squad.