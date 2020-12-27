The NFL fined the Baltimore Ravens $250,000 for protocol violations related to the team’s recent coronavirus outbreak, according to a person familiar with the situation.

All the Ravens’ protocol violations were tied to a staff member previously disciplined by the team, according to that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no formal announcement had been made by the league.

The Ravens were not stripped of a selection in next year’s NFL draft.

Two teams, the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders, have lost draft picks due to protocol violations this season. The Saints were stripped of a seventh-round choice and the Raiders lost a sixth-round pick. Each of those teams was fined $500,000 after being deemed a repeat offender for violating the coronavirus protocols.

The Tennessee Titans were fined $350,000 by the NFL but, like the Ravens, did not lose a draft selection for protocol violations related to their outbreak in late September and early October. The New England Patriots also were fined $350,000 earlier in the season.

The Ravens acknowledged their protocol violations in a written statement earlier this month attributed to team president Dick Cass.

“Despite our best efforts, the protocol is only as effective as our weakest link,” Cass said then. “With a dangerous virus like this, everyone must comply with the protocol to avoid infecting many. We now know that not everyone at the Ravens followed the protocol thoroughly.”

The Ravens previously had announced they were disciplining a team employee for actions related to the coronavirus cases. According to multiple reports, strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders was punished for failing to report symptoms and not consistently wearing a tracking device.

The outbreak on the Ravens led to postponements of their games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, plus a delay of the Steelers’ game against the Washington Football Team.