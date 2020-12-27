Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. Eastern on NBC; stream at nbcsports.com.
  • What to watch for: Green Bay, which has won four games in a row, is looking to maintain its hold on the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Titans, aided by the Indianapolis Colts’ loss earlier Sunday at Pittsburgh, can clinch the AFC South title with a victory. They’ve won two straight and four of their past five games to up their record to 10-4. Tailback Derrick Henry leads the NFL with his 1,679 rushing yards.
  • Complete NFL schedule and results
12:31 a.m.
What to watch for during Sunday night’s Titans-Packers matchup

By Mark Maske

The Titans and Packers square off at Lambeau Field on “Sunday Night Football” at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time on NBC in a game with significant playoff implications for both teams.

The Packers already have clinched the NFC North title and are chasing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. That would bring the conference’s lone opening-round postseason bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The Packers could clinch that with a victory over the Titans and a Seattle Seahawks’ loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers have won four straight and six of their last seven games to improve their record to 11-3. They’re coming off a 24-16 triumph at home over the Carolina Panthers eight days ago in which quarterback Aaron Rodgers was critical of a listless second-half offensive performance.

Rodgers is the NFL’s top-rated passer and continues to vie with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes for league MVP honors. Rodgers has 40 touchdown passes, four interceptions and a passer rating of 118.0. Wide receiver Davante Adams is one off the league lead with his 14 touchdown catches. Tailback Aaron Jones needs 32 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season.

The Titans, aided by the Indianapolis Colts’ loss earlier Sunday at Pittsburgh, can clinch the AFC South title with a triumph in Green Bay. They’ve won two straight and four of their past five games to up their record to 10-4. Tailback Derrick Henry leads the NFL with his 1,679 rushing yards. His 15 rushing touchdowns are one shy of the league lead shared by Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara of New Orleans.

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill is the NFL’s fourth-rated passer with 31 touchdowns, five interceptions and a passer rating of 110.4.