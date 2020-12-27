Washington was roughly 25 minutes into what could have been a playoff-clincher against the Panthers that instead was a sideshow — too awful to look away, with too much at stake.

Instead of playing its finest in the biggest moment, the Washington Football Team crumbled in spectacular fashion, falling 20-13 to a previously four-win team that had already been knocked out of playoff contention. The loss set up a must-win for Washington in Week 17. If it defeats the Eagles in Philadelphia, it will clinch the NFC East and head to the playoffs. If it loses, its roller-coaster of a season will end and its inevitable search for its future quarterback will begin.

Because the last two weeks have made it seem close to certain that Haskins, the former first-round pick drafted to be The Guy, isn’t.

After being demoted to third-string earlier in the season, Haskins spurned his second chance by partying maskless in violation of the NFL’s coronavirus protocols, drawing discipline from the team. He squandered his third chance by turning in one of the worst performances of his young career with three turnovers (one fumble, two interceptions) — all in the first half — and a passer rating that dipped as low as 8.1 before he was benched in the fourth quarter for Taylor Heinicke, who proved more effective in his brief appearance.

Haskins’ first three passes were wildly off-target, his fourth pass attempt resulted in a sack-fumble that Carolina recovered, and his first completion didn’t come until the final two minutes of the first quarter. His first interception led to a Panthers touchdown and, by the time he threw his second, the team had all but imploded in every phase.

A muffed punt by Steven Sims turned into the Panthers’s first touchdown, when receiver Brandon Zylstra recovered the fumble in the end zone. Washington’s leaky run defense added to the damage by giving up a 45-yard run to Curtis Samuel and getting penalized for having too many men on the field, setting up Carolina’s second touchdown. That one was a 1-yard run by Mike Davis.

Then the pass defense joined in, as Samuel hauled in a 44-yard completion to set up Carolina’s third touchdown of the day, a 14-yard catch by Robby Anderson.

Washington’s only points in the first half came from Dustin Hopkins, the kicker who has missed seven field goals this season. Hopkins nailed a 48-yard field goal to spare Washington of a first-half shutout. He added three more points in the third quarter, when “Riverboat” Ron Rivera, nicknamed for his penchant for gambling on risky plays, curiously decided to spurn a chance to go for it on fourth-and-2 at Carolina’s 8-yard line with his team trailing 20-3.

Washington’s defense turned things around in the second half, thanks to a spark from rookie and newly named captain Chase Young, who added a strip-sack and fumble recovery to the forced fumble he had earlier in the game. Montez Sweat followed with a sack of his own to knock Carolina out of field goal range at the start of the fourth quarter.

But the offense that so often found its footing in the second halves of games this season failed to do so again with Haskins under center. When he overlooked an open Cam Sims and took his second sack of the game, Rivera finally made a quarterback change and turned to his fourth starter this season.

Heinicke, the undrafted veteran who joined Washington less than three weeks ago, replaced Haskins and promptly led the offense on its longest drive of the day — 16 plays, 65 yards, with five first downs — that stalled after Heinicke’s 12-yard touchdown to tight end Logan Thomas was nullified because of a holding penalty on guard Wes Schweitzer.