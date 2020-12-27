Ron Rivera faces his former team for the first time when Washington continues its playoff push at home against the Panthers.
Washington Football Team (6-8) vs. Carolina Panthers (4-10)
Kickoff: 4:05 p.m., FedEx Field
TV: CBS
Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM
Line: Panthers -1
9:41 p.m.
Panthers take 6-0 lead in first quarter after muffed punt leads to touchdown
By Scott Allen
After Ronald Darby broke up a pass intended for Robby Anderson on the Panthers’ third drive to force another punt, Steve Sims Jr. made a costly special teams mistake. The second-year wide receiver muffed a punt at the Washington 13-yard line and Carolina’s Brandon Zylstra recovered in the end zone to give the Panthers the lead. Joey Slye missed the ensuing extra point. (Carolina 6, Washington 0, 1:42 left in the first quarter)
9:26 p.m.
In scoreless first quarter, Washington forces a three-and-out after Dwayne Haskins fumble
By Scott Allen
After Washington ran four straight times for 27 yards to start its second possession, Carolina defensive end Marquis Haynes forced a fumble by Dwayne Haskins that was recovered by linebacker Jermaine Carter and returned to the Panthers’ 47-yard line. Haskins’ arm was coming forward as Haynes hit his hand, but the call stood after replay review.
Washington’s defense responded by forcing a three-and-out, but Haskins and Co. will start their next drive from their own 5-yard line. (Washington 0, Carolina 0, 6:58 left in the first quarter)
9:17 p.m.
Carolina’s first possession ends in a turnover on downs
By Scott Allen
Carolina’s first possession ended in a turnover on downs after Teddy Bridgewater was sacked by Daron Payne for a loss of 10 on fourth-and-five from the Washington 34-yard line.
The New York Giants lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 27-13, earlier today, meaning Washington, which will take over at its own 44, can clinch the NFC East title with a win. (Washington 0, Carolina 0, 10:15 left in the first quarter)
9:09 p.m.
Washington goes three-and-out on its first drive
By Scott Allen
The Panthers won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving Washington the ball first. Washington went three-and-out, including a pair of incompletions by Dwayne Haskins, who overthrew Cam Sims deep down the right sideline on second down. That’s 15 straight weeks this season that Washington has failed to score on its opening drive. (Washington 0, Carolina 0, 14:10 left in the first quarter)
8:40 p.m.
Pregame reading: Ron Rivera downplays Carolina reunion
By Scott Allen
Get caught up with some of this week’s biggest Washington Football Team story lines ahead of kickoff:
Washington’s offense should receive a boost from the return of rookie running back Antonio Gibson, who sat out the last two games with a turf toe injury. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is out with an ankle injury, so expect another busy day for tight end Logan Thomas, who had a career-high 13 catches last week.
The Panthers have played hard for first-year coach Matt Rhule, with all but two of their losses coming by eight points or fewer. Star running back Christian McCaffrey has missed 11 games with various injuries this season and is out again on Sunday. Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has thrown 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Panthers boast a talented receiving corps in former Maryland standout D.J. Moore (team-high 1,055 receiving yards), Robby Anderson (team-high 85 catches) and Curtis Samuel.
