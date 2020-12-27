Ron Rivera faces his former team for the first time when Washington continues its playoff push at home against the Panthers.

Washington Football Team (6-8) vs. Carolina Panthers (4-10)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m., FedEx Field

TV: CBS

Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM

Line: Panthers -1

9:41 p.m.
Link copied
link

Panthers take 6-0 lead in first quarter after muffed punt leads to touchdown

By Scott Allen

After Ronald Darby broke up a pass intended for Robby Anderson on the Panthers’ third drive to force another punt, Steve Sims Jr. made a costly special teams mistake. The second-year wide receiver muffed a punt at the Washington 13-yard line and Carolina’s Brandon Zylstra recovered in the end zone to give the Panthers the lead. Joey Slye missed the ensuing extra point. (Carolina 6, Washington 0, 1:42 left in the first quarter)

9:26 p.m.
Link copied
link

In scoreless first quarter, Washington forces a three-and-out after Dwayne Haskins fumble

By Scott Allen

After Washington ran four straight times for 27 yards to start its second possession, Carolina defensive end Marquis Haynes forced a fumble by Dwayne Haskins that was recovered by linebacker Jermaine Carter and returned to the Panthers’ 47-yard line. Haskins’ arm was coming forward as Haynes hit his hand, but the call stood after replay review.

Washington’s defense responded by forcing a three-and-out, but Haskins and Co. will start their next drive from their own 5-yard line. (Washington 0, Carolina 0, 6:58 left in the first quarter)

9:17 p.m.
Link copied
link

Carolina’s first possession ends in a turnover on downs

By Scott Allen

Carolina’s first possession ended in a turnover on downs after Teddy Bridgewater was sacked by Daron Payne for a loss of 10 on fourth-and-five from the Washington 34-yard line.

The New York Giants lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 27-13, earlier today, meaning Washington, which will take over at its own 44, can clinch the NFC East title with a win. (Washington 0, Carolina 0, 10:15 left in the first quarter)

9:09 p.m.
Link copied
link

Washington goes three-and-out on its first drive

By Scott Allen

The Panthers won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving Washington the ball first. Washington went three-and-out, including a pair of incompletions by Dwayne Haskins, who overthrew Cam Sims deep down the right sideline on second down. That’s 15 straight weeks this season that Washington has failed to score on its opening drive. (Washington 0, Carolina 0, 14:10 left in the first quarter)

8:40 p.m.
Link copied
link

Pregame reading: Ron Rivera downplays Carolina reunion

By Scott Allen

Get caught up with some of this week’s biggest Washington Football Team story lines ahead of kickoff:

8:31 p.m.
Link copied
link

What to watch for when Washington hosts the Panthers

By Scott Allen

With a win over the Panthers and a New York Giants loss or tie to the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the day, Washington can clinch the NFC East title and its first playoff appearance since 2015.

Dwayne Haskins will start at quarterback for the second consecutive week in place of Alex Smith, who remains sidelined with a calf injury. Haskins was fined and had his captaincy removed as punishment for partying maskless after last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

Washington’s offense should receive a boost from the return of rookie running back Antonio Gibson, who sat out the last two games with a turf toe injury. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is out with an ankle injury, so expect another busy day for tight end Logan Thomas, who had a career-high 13 catches last week.

The Panthers have played hard for first-year coach Matt Rhule, with all but two of their losses coming by eight points or fewer. Star running back Christian McCaffrey has missed 11 games with various injuries this season and is out again on Sunday. Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has thrown 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Panthers boast a talented receiving corps in former Maryland standout D.J. Moore (team-high 1,055 receiving yards), Robby Anderson (team-high 85 catches) and Curtis Samuel.