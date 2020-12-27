With a win over the Panthers and a New York Giants loss or tie to the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the day, Washington can clinch the NFC East title and its first playoff appearance since 2015.

Dwayne Haskins will start at quarterback for the second consecutive week in place of Alex Smith, who remains sidelined with a calf injury. Haskins was fined and had his captaincy removed as punishment for partying maskless after last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

Washington’s offense should receive a boost from the return of rookie running back Antonio Gibson, who sat out the last two games with a turf toe injury. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is out with an ankle injury, so expect another busy day for tight end Logan Thomas, who had a career-high 13 catches last week.