When the Washington Football Team plays at the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday with a final chance to win the NFC East, it will do so in prime time. The Week 17 game has been flexed from 1 p.m. to an 8:20 p.m. kickoff on “Sunday Night Football,” the NFL announced.

If Washington wins, it will capture the division title at 7-9 and become the third team to win a division with a record worse than .500. If Washington loses, the winner of a 1 p.m. game between the Dallas Cowboys and the host New York Giants will win the division. Whichever team emerges with the title will host the NFC’s No. 5 seed, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Los Angeles Rams, in a playoff game the following weekend. The Eagles were eliminated from contention Sunday when they lost at Dallas.

This will technically be Washington’s first prime-time game of the season. Washington played the second and final game on Thanksgiving because the game scheduled for later that night was postponed amid a coronavirus outbreak, and it played at the Pittsburgh Steelers on a Monday evening in early December because of broader schedule reshuffling, though that game was not nationally broadcast.

In May, when schedules were released, Washington was not given a prime-time game for the first time since the strike-shortened season of 1982.