This will technically be Washington’s first prime-time game of the season. Washington played the second and final game on Thanksgiving because the game scheduled for later that night was postponed amid a coronavirus outbreak, and it played at the Pittsburgh Steelers on a Monday evening in early December because of broader schedule reshuffling, though that game was not nationally broadcast.
In May, when schedules were released, Washington was not given a prime-time game for the first time since the strike-shortened season of 1982.