(No. 1 is second-guessing refs.)

Yet if you sat merrily through the Cure Bowl and thought a committee sitting and studying in Texas should have pegged any team in that game for a four-team playoff, then you have been dipping too much into the holiday nog, not that I can condemn that as a stern believer in nog. It’s not just that such a game moves at a second-tier (while still admirable) athletic pace relative to how, say, Clemson-Ohio State will look. It’s the age-old question: Whom did you beat?

Someday, an eight-team playoff might include teams with the air of Coastal Carolina 2020 or Cincinnati 2020 or Central Florida 2017 or Houston 2015, and someday even a four-team playoff might do the same. That will count as an improvement, lending the College Football Playoff a March Madness spice the sport has lacked for only 151 years.

But for now in a sport forever indecipherable, the four-team College Football Playoff and its 13-member selection committee represent both imperfection and the best system we have had (even as the current chairman can’t seem to convey the thinking lucidly). Right from the start in 2014 when Ohio State properly leapfrogged TCU into the playoff because Ohio State had just beaten a No. 13 team by 59-0 while TCU had just beaten a 2-10 team by 55-3, reshaping their respective bodies of work in a world of narrow margins, it has done an astute job of gauging whom-did-you-beat.

Of course there’s loud displeasure, both real and manufactured, about Coastal Carolina going 11-0 and getting ranked 12th and Cincinnati going 9-0 and getting ranked eighth. It can sound like the playoff has fomented some fresh outrages, but it merely has sustained (and even improved upon) ancient themes. Coastal Carolina and Cincinnati strive amid a process on which the sport has always turned: the hard art of building reputations, which owe a lot to whom-did-you-beat.

The current rankings, with Cincinnati behind No. 7 Florida (8-3) for instance, look identical to rankings going back 50 years even as we could go back more.

Here’s a chunk of the pre-bowl ranking from 1970:

12. Stanford (8-3)

13. Georgia Tech (8-3)

14. Dartmouth (9-0)

15. Toledo (11-0)

(Toledo, with its whom-did-you-beat under skepticism, would win a bowl game, reach 12-0 and finish No. 12, just behind No. 10 Auburn at 9-2 and No. 11 Arkansas at 9-2.)

Here’s one from after the 1973 season:

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Texas (8-3)

15. Miami (Ohio) (11-0)

Here’s a favorite pre-bowl ranking from 1975, before anybody knew much of anything about Frank Kush’s Arizona State:

5. Michigan (8-1-2)

6. Nebraska (10-1)

7. Arizona State (11-0)

(And a favorite final ranking, with Oklahoma No. 1 at 11-1 and Arizona State No. 2 at 12-0.)

And let’s have a giggle over 1976:

15. Notre Dame (8-3)

16. Alabama (8-3)

17. Rutgers (11-0, as an independent)

Eventually there came the Bowl Championship Series, the outrage to replace the previous outrage, and here came its final rankings of 1998 (before the bowls, of course):

8. Florida (9-2)

9. Wisconsin (10-1)

10. Tulane (11-0)

And let’s go to 1999:

10. Florida (9-3)

11. Penn State (9-3)

12. Marshall (12-0)

Urban Meyer’s Utah went 11-0 in the regular season of 2004 as a member of the Mountain West, so the combination of computers and “human polls” — one of the best, zaniest terminologies ever — did a whom-did-you-beat and head-patted it at No. 6, just behind Texas (10-1) and California (10-1 with Aaron Rodgers and another saga there). The 2006 season brought Boise State (12-0) to No. 8; the 2008 season brought Kyle Whittingham’s Utah (12-0) to No. 6 and Boise State (12-0) to No. 9; and then there’s 2009, when Alabama (13-0), Texas (13-0), Cincinnati (12-0), TCU (12-0) and Boise State (13-0) got sorted out into a one-game playoff with, duh, Alabama and Texas.

And there came that one year (1984) when a member of the underclass (BYU) won all its games, beat Michigan (6-5) in a Holiday Bowl and got voted the national title. Nobody much liked it, and it didn’t feel right either, but let’s hope they had some good (if benign) nog in Provo, Utah.

Come the playoff era, the utmost possible fascination came not with Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina but with Tom Herman’s second Houston team in 2016. It had built up reputation by going 13-1 and decking Florida State in the 2015 Peach Bowl. It began 2016 by throttling an Oklahoma team that would go 11-2. It got to early October and reached No. 6 and No. 5 in the two main polls. It would beat Lamar Jackson’s Louisville later on. But by the time the committee started meeting, Houston had lost to Navy on Oct. 8 and SMU on Oct. 22.

Had it won out in the demanding American Athletic Conference, we would have had ourselves a big talk. Among underlings in a caste-system sport, that would have been the best playoff-era whom-did-you-beat.

Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina had pretty good ones. They had them in a pandemic year when the conferences went in-house and the committee lacked the luxury of the nonconference matchups that tell much (which should have dampened any ire). Cincinnati beat the No. 24 team (Tulsa) and a raft of good teams (Army, SMU, Memphis, UCF). Coastal Carolina beat the Nos. 16 and 19 teams (BYU, Louisiana Lafayette) and a trio of good teams (Appalachian State, Georgia State, Georgia Southern).