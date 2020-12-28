“To me, right is right,” he said in a video conference call Monday with reporters.

Swinney’s position, as first stated shortly after his ballot went public, is that it isn’t fair that undefeated Ohio State has played just six games, while other highly ranked programs have played at least three more. The other three teams in the CFP tournament — Clemson, Alabama and Notre Dame — have each played 11 times, including in conference championship games.

After the Big Ten decided to play a delayed, truncated season amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Buckeyes had three games canceled because of outbreaks among them and two would-be opponents. Ohio State has been in the all-important top four in every release of the CFP selection committee’s rankings this season, but the program’s relatively small body of work sparked a debate on the worthiness of its résumé. When Michigan bowed out of its annual rivalry game with Ohio State, the Buckeyes were in peril of only having played five games before the CFP committee issued its final rankings, but the Big Ten waived a six-game-minimum rule and moved OSU into its conference championship game, where it defeated Northwestern.

In his comments Monday, Swinney made a point of praising the Buckeyes, telling reporters they are “good enough to win it all.”

“As I said earlier, there’s no question Ohio State is good enough to beat us, they’re good enough to beat any of these four [playoff teams], they’re good enough to be the national champion,” said the 51-year-old coach, who led Clemson to CFP championships after the 2016 and 2018 seasons. “That’s not a question at all. I didn’t rank anybody who didn’t play nine games or more in the top 10. That’s why they were 11.”

“I just don’t think it’s right,” he added, “that three teams have to play 13 games to be the champion, and one team has to play eight.”

As evidence that he has applied matters of principle to his coaches’ poll ballots in the past, Swinney pointed to 2017, when he ranked Ohio State ahead of Alabama, his alma mater. His stated reasoning at the time was that the 11-1 Crimson Tide had failed to reach its conference’s title game while the 11-2 Buckeyes won theirs. The CFP committee saw things differently, leaving Ohio State out that year while including Alabama, which went on to defeat Clemson and Georgia for the championship.

Of that much-noted ranking, Swinney said Monday with a smile, “I’m an equal-opportunity guy.”

He also acknowledged that ranking Ohio State 11th this year has caused a stir among Buckeyes fans, but he claimed there was “no gamesmanship” on his part.

“I just didn’t put anyone in there or consider anyone who didn’t play nine games or more,” Swinney said. “It just worked out that, hey, we’ve got to play one of those teams. But that’s on the committee. That’s what they decided to do. I think the games matter.

“I don’t think it’s right that Texas A&M, that Oklahoma, that Florida, that Cincinnati got punished because they played more games.”

In his final ballot this year, Swinney ranked Alabama first and his Tigers second, with Notre Dame third. Also ahead of Ohio State were, in descending order: Texas A&M (8-1), Florida (8-3), Georgia (7-2), Cincinnati (9-0), Oklahoma (8-2), Iowa State (8-3) and Coastal Carolina (11-0).

As for creating some bulletin-board material before taking on the Buckeyes, Swinney asserted, “It’s not always easy to do the right thing. I absolutely knew that I would be the poster child.

“I could probably run for governor in Michigan and have a good chance, but probably not very popular in Ohio.”

Not that Swinney is concerned about popularity, at least according to his comments Monday.

“If people have a problem with that [ranking], I don’t really care,” he declared. “It’s my poll.”