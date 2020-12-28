The move ends a tumultuous two seasons for Haskins, who was drafted at No. 15 overall in 2019 a few months after Washington’s veteran starter, Alex Smith, suffered a serious leg injury. Haskins played only 16 games for Washington, cycling through as third-string, backup and starting quarterback multiple times over with two coaching staffs. He went 3-10 as a starter.
Appointed the starter for 2020, Haskins sat atop the depth chart for four weeks before Coach Ron Rivera benched him and dropped him to third-string because of poor performance and lagging preparation. Following injuries to Kyle Allen and most recently a calf strain to Smith, Haskins was given a second chance to prove himself. But after his start against Seattle in Week 15, he was photographed partying without a mask and punished by the team for violating the league’s coronavirus protocols. It was the second time he had violated protocols during the season.
Haskins was tabbed the starter Sunday as Smith continued to recover, but after three turnovers and multiple “missed opportunities,” as Rivera described them, he was benched in the fourth quarter.
This story will update.