But the grown-ups are back to spoil the fun this year. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Paul George, Stephen Curry and Blake Griffin are among the veteran big names who should be in the mix after injuries cost them spots in 2020. In other words, 2021 should see a major roster squeeze that could displace some of last year’s selections and make it more difficult for first timers to get their shots.

It should be noted that the NBA has yet to fully announce its all-star plans, other than to reschedule Indianapolis as host from 2021 to 2024. The all-star break is scheduled for March 5-10, 2021, but it remains unclear whether there will be any festivities given the coronavirus pandemic. From a historical perspective, the best move for the NBA would be to conduct its typical selection process even if no All-Star Game is held. Players deserve to be recognized for their efforts during the first half of the season. Finances matter, too: Earning a spot can influence a player’s contract bonuses and sneaker deals.

With the season officially underway, here is an early watch list for the top potential first-time all-star selections who will be eyeing a tough cut this season.

1. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Arguably last year’s biggest snub, the 24-year-old Brown is well-positioned to make up for it this time around. Gordon Hayward’s departure will open significantly more shots and touches for Brown, while Kemba Walker’s early season injury absence sets up him and Tatum as Boston’s obvious representatives.

While Tatum gets more national attention, Brown delivers the type of two-way impact that coaches love when they select the reserves. If Boston is near the top of the East standings as expected, Brown should stack up well against the likes of Siakam and Khris Middleton.

2. Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana Pacers

Cracking the East’s backcourt will be more difficult than usual this year. Young is bound to put up monster numbers and draw lots of fan votes, and Irving has generally been voted in as a starter when healthy. Walker’s injury opens a spot, but Russell Westbrook’s arrival in Washington could put him and Bradley Beal, a 2020 snub, into play this year.

Brogdon, 28, doesn’t compare to that group when it comes to flash and name recognition. Even so, he’s been central to Indiana’s success since arriving in 2019 as a productive, reliable floor general. Unfortunately for Brogdon, the Pacers could find themselves with multiple candidates — including Victor Oladipo, who is back from injury, Sabonis, and Brogdon — vying to be the small-market franchise’s lone representative.

3. Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

If sneaking onto the East’s all-star backcourt is tough, finding space in the West’s backcourt is basically impossible. James Harden, Doncic, Damian Lillard, Curry, Chris Paul, Mitchell and Booker all figure to be strong candidates. In other words, there might not be a single spot available for a newcomer despite Westbrook’s move to the East.

That said, the 23-year-old Murray should get his first real look this year after a sensational run through the bubble. His smooth shooting and high-volume scoring potential made him a fan favorite at Disney World, but he’ll need to beat out Mitchell and Booker, who both fit similar profiles. Nikola Jokic will be a near-automatic selection, meaning that the Nuggets will probably need to be near the top of the West standings to land a second all-star.

4. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Morant’s first selection is a matter of “when,” not “if.” The 21-year-old point guard has the athleticism, statistics and personality to become a 10-time all-star even though he plays in one of the NBA’s smallest markets. The biggest question for him this season will be Memphis’s record. The Grizzlies have opened the season without an injured Jaren Jackson Jr., leaving Morant to undertake a one-man army approach.

If Memphis can work its way into the playoff conversation, Morant could get the all-star nod. Given the roster around him, Morant should be able to post better individual stats than Murray, Mitchell and Paul.

5. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

A few years ago, Williamson would have led this list because of the high likelihood that he would dominate the fan voting process. The NBA changed up its procedures, though, meaning that popular players must also impress media voters and their fellow players to earn a starting nod.

The 20-year-old has plenty to prove in his second season following a disappointing bubble run, but he benefits from nonstop exposure and from his ability to fill up a box score. To crack the West’s roster, he probably needs to lead the Pelicans into the playoff mix. Williamson also might need to beat out his teammate Ingram, which could prove to be a tricky task. There is good news: The West’s crop of frontcourt talent isn’t as deep as its backcourt candidates.