Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan told reporters last week that Lundqvist, 38, has dealt with his heart condition for the majority of his career.

“Our trainer, Jason Serbus, did an unbelievable job,” MacLellan said last week. “Our doctors, the cardiologists, the specialists, it kept getting deeper and deeper. As we went that far, Henrik got a lot more knowledge of what his situation is and where it’s going and what his risk levels are.”

Lundqvist’s surgery will include an aortic valve, aortic root and ascending aortic replacement. He did not disclose when the surgery would take place.

“(The) last three weeks my focus has shifted from training camp and the upcoming season to my health and what I can and can’t do,” Lundqvist said in his statement Monday on social media. “We all have our mountains to climb. Staying positive here and set on the road to recovery.”

Lundqvist, a five-time all-star, has played his entire NHL career with the Rangers and is 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals against average and a .918 save percentage in 887 games. He is the franchise’s career leader in wins, save percentage and shutouts. He won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender in 2012 and was a finalist four other times.