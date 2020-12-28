If 2020 were a typical year and a pandemic didn’t impede everything that resembles normalcy, Maryland wouldn’t have played on Christmas Day. Instead of returning to a hotel, the players would have been with their families, enjoying one another’s company and maybe watching the NBA. But during this season, escaping the bubble of basketball can be irresponsible and nearly impossible — even on Christmas, after a loss and when everything that exists outside that bubble might seem like a reprieve.

After Friday’s game, the players didn’t board a plane heading back to College Park as usual. Coach Mark Turgeon’s team opted to stay on the road because of its game at Wisconsin scheduled for Monday. The players and staff returned to their hotel and settled in for a postgame meal. Then a surprise string of festivities began. The family of senior guard Darryl Morsell appeared on a screen, wearing Santa hats and matching flashing necklaces. They waved and sang before the video flipped to the next set of parents with a message for their son and his teammates.

AD

AD

“I'll tell you what, the second you hit play on that video, the lights were off in the meeting space, our emotion and attitude changed quickly,” director of basketball operations Mark Bialkoski said.

After the video from their families, the players virtually met Ben Snyder, a 9-year-old from Virginia who will spend this season with Maryland basketball through Team Impact, an organization that pairs children who have serious or chronic illnesses with college sports teams. Then Maryland’s players opened gifts — AirPods and candy — they could use on their 4 1/2-hour bus ride Saturday to Wisconsin.

Maryland has yet to win on the road or against a major conference opponent this season, and the Terps are navigating a daunting stretch of conference games with a new opponent every few days. The ideal scenario would have been to enjoy the holiday after a win, but now the Terrapins will hope the weekend together allowed them to reset before another challenging test at No. 9 Wisconsin.

AD

AD

“We were all pretty hurt,” senior guard Reese Mona said. “We wanted that win. ... But to have that Christmas night together as a team, which was different for all of us, it was definitely special. I think we grew as a team, and we know each other more. ”

Eight Big Ten teams played on Christmas, and another four programs had games scheduled the next day. Typically, teams have a break around the holidays before returning to conference play in January. But even with a short lull in the schedule, it would have been difficult for players to return home because of coronavirus protocols. Players scattering around the country would have prompted concern that those trips could bring the virus back to campus. For some players, this is their first time away from home during the holidays, but they also know a 2020-21 season was never guaranteed. Their desire to play counteracts the disappointment of what they’re missing.

“Finding out that we’d be playing over the holidays, it wasn’t anything that was devastating or anything that was the craziest thing in the world,” junior guard Aaron Wiggins said before the Purdue game. “You want to enjoy that time and have fun, but basketball is something that we all love to do, so we’re happy to be able to play, to have games ahead, to have a schedule even in front of us.”

AD

AD

Purdue allowed family members to attend Friday’s game, so junior guard Eric Ayala said his mom traveled to West Lafayette. Others stayed in touch with their families via FaceTime and phone calls. Senior forward Galin Smith said the Christmas game initially bothered his parents a bit, “but they support me, want to see me do well.”

Upon hearing the schedule, Maryland’s support staff planned for the best way to spend Christmas evening on the road. The holidays are “a time when you’re around family,” Bialkoski said. “If you can’t be around your immediate family, what better other family to be around than our family here at Maryland basketball.”

Kelsey Knoche, the program’s assistant coordinator who helps with the daily operations of the team, organized the surprise video. Inspired in part by the NBA’s videos of family members introducing starting lineups while teams played this summer in a bubble near Orlando, Knoche collected clips from families. Parents, siblings and other relatives recorded messages throughout the past couple of weeks, and team videographer Tony Price created the nine-minute montage.

AD

AD

The wife and children of Kyle Tarp, the team’s director of basketball performance, reenacted “Home Alone.” Numerous dogs, including Wiggins’s beloved Roscoe, appeared in the video, which coaches believed was only for the players until their own families popped onto the screen.

With the strict guidelines that have been in place to mitigate the risk of the coronavirus, some of the team’s newcomers haven’t met the families of coaches, and some staffers have yet to meet families of players as they normally would, “so seeing them on the screen, I think, was just impactful and it was meaningful,” Bialkoski said.

After the video, which prompted both tears and laughter, the Terps met Ben, the child who will stay in touch with the players all season. Mona and junior forward Jairus Hamilton will take the lead on keeping Ben involved. Ben lives with a single mother and needed a heart transplant about a year ago after a bacterial infection. During the Christmas Day video call, he unwrapped a Maryland basketball jersey with his name on the back. Bialkoski said Ben embodies the values important to Turgeon and the program — family, heart and toughness. Bialkoski hopes the players can serve as strong mentors, but in exchange, Ben’s presence and his story already have offered a boost.