The Terps have already lost two offensive line starters, Marcus Minor and Johnny Jordan, who could have returned as veterans of the unit next season. Both plan to finish their college careers as graduate transfers, Minor at Pittsburgh and Jordan at Virginia Tech.

Backup quarterback Lance LeGendre, a redshirt freshman, has also entered the transfer portal, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. LeGendre committed to Maryland just after Locksley arrived at the school. He received limited playing time, with transfers earning the starting job in each of the past two seasons under Locksley. Josh Jackson from Virginia Tech led Maryland’s offense through much of 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season. Taulia Tagovailoa from Alabama became Maryland’s starter this season. LeGendre, a New Orleans native and former four-star recruit, attempted only 17 passes in his Maryland career.

LeGendre’s departure leaves Maryland with Tagovailoa as the only scholarship quarterback on the roster, though walk-on Eric Najarian played well when Tagovailoa missed a game against Rutgers and LeGendre was benched for his struggles. Locksley has months to add another quarterback through the transfer market or during the February signing period for high school seniors. The position for Maryland has been plagued by injuries and instability in recent years.

The pandemic forced most schools and conferences to shorten their 2020 seasons, and many programs had to cancel games because of the virus. The Terps missed four games scheduled in 2020 — three because of outbreaks on their team and another after Michigan had cases in its program. All fall-sport athletes can receive an additional year of eligibility if their schools allow them to use that relief granted by the NCAA. Some players, who would have otherwise exhausted their eligibility, can now play an additional season.

Fifth-year senior Jake Funk, the Terps’ lead running back, announced he will declare for the NFL draft. Funk played well in his limited opportunities this season after recovering from tearing his ACL both in 2018 and 2019.

Maryland had only six scholarship seniors this season. Running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, who played only one game this season, and defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu, a regular contributor on the defensive line, were listed as seniors in 2020 but not honored at Maryland’s senior day ceremony. Both could return for 2021.

Numerous players transferred after last season, which is typical when a new staff arrives at a school. Most of those players who decided to transfer did not have significant roles. Those who have left the team this offseason leave a larger void. Maryland relied heavily on underclassmen and newcomers in 2020. During the early signing period this month, Locksley landed a highly touted recruiting class loaded with defensive talent. The group ranks 19th nationally and fourth in the Big Ten, according to 247 Sports.

The NCAA introduced the transfer portal in 2018 to ease the process for players in search of a new school. A handful already have entered their names into the portal this offseason. Those players could theoretically return to Maryland, but that’s uncommon.

Below are the players who have announced their intention to transfer or will not be with the program next season for other reasons.

Ayinde Eley, junior linebacker: Eley started one game this season and was a regular contributor in the linebacker rotation. However, that is one of Maryland’s deepest position groups, and the team is also bringing in a strong 2021 recruiting class. Eley announced his decision to leave as a graduate transfer Dec. 25.

Jake Funk, senior running back: Funk had a breakout campaign as a fifth-year senior. He played in only four games, rushing for 516 yards. He averaged 8.6 yards per carry, the second-best mark in the nation. Funk could have returned for 2021, but he declared for the NFL draft, announcing his decision Dec. 21.

Cherokee Glasgow, junior defensive lineman: The former walk-on who earned a scholarship this semester played in four games this season. Glasgow spent three seasons at Maryland after playing for Lackawanna College. Glasgow announced his decision to transfer Dec. 22.

Johnny Jordan, senior offensive lineman: Jordan started 16 games and anchored the improved offensive line unit in 2020. Jordan announced his decision Dec. 21. Less than a week later, Jordan announced his plans to finish his college career as a graduate transfer at Virginia Tech.

Lance LeGendre, redshirt freshman quarterback: LeGendre only started once during his Maryland career, and in that game, when Tagovailoa was unavailable, LeGendre was ultimately benched. He showed flashes of his potential as a mobile quarterback but only attempted 17 passes through two seasons as a backup. With the eligibility relief granted this year by the NCAA, the former four-star recruit still has up to four seasons of eligibility remaining. LeGendre’s decision to enter the transfer portal was first reported by AL.com.

Marcus Minor, junior offensive lineman: Minor started three games at right guard during the 2020 season and would have returned as a veteran member of the offensive line. Minor earned his degree this winter, so he will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer at his new school. Minor, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, played at DeMatha High, a school two miles from the University of Maryland. Minor announced his decision Dec. 21 and announced soon after that he will transfer to Pittsburgh.