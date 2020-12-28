And now you can add Eddy Yean and Wil Crowe to the list.

The two right-handed pitchers were shipped to the Pittsburgh Pirates last week. First baseman Josh Bell came in return. Last Thursday, on the afternoon the deal was completed, Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington projected both Crowe and Yean as major league starters.

Here’s how Nationals GM Mike Rizzo evaluated them on the way out.

On Crowe, a 26-year-old with three major league starts: “Wil Crowe was a high draft choice for us, and a guy we had high expectations for. His 2020, with the stop and go of spring training, he was a guy who got an opportunity to pitch in the big leagues. We felt he was a back-of-the-rotation starting pitcher, a consistent pitcher with multiple pitches.”

On Yean, a 19-year-old from the Dominican Republic: “Eddie Yean is another terrific sign by your scouting department. Big arm. Big upside. He’s a couple years away. And if he’s healthy, he’ll impact the major league roster. He’s years away with big upside.”

The Nationals were very pleased with the swap, say those with knowledge of their reaction to the trade. The court of public opinion — run by the good folks of Twitter — roundly ruled in their favor. But the truth is that trade “winners” are hard to decipher, especially this soon. There’s typically a gray area, and typically always will be, despite the rush to view every trade as a binary.

If Bell returns to what he was in 2019, or something close to it, the Nationals will have received what they wanted. They are building to make another title run next season and the one after it, before Bell can become a free agent. He advances that short-term goal far more than Crowe or Yean could. Should Bell slot well behind Juan Soto in the order, and improve his shoddy defense at first, there will be less interest in how Crowe and Yean are faring in Pittsburgh. It’s hard to imagine, in that scenario, that the post-trade discourse matches how often trading Giolito, Dunning and Reynaldo López for Adam Eaton is debated.

Yet there is another side. Never mind that the Pirates trading Bell, one of their best players, is discouraging for their fan base and the chances of better competitive balance in the sport. If Crowe or Yean click, or both of them do, the Nationals’ gamble is colored differently. This is, of course, a possibility with all trades. The Nationals consider the worst case and what it could mean. They struck this deal despite having trouble with developing the back of their rotation. They sent a small package that carries risk.

Yean and Crowe were top 10 prospects of a low-ranked system. That system is now further thinned by Washington’s quest to compete every year. The short-term implications are that Ben Braymer and Rogelio Armenteros are now the depth starters on the 40-man roster; and Yean could realize his potential elsewhere. The long-term view of the trade will likely be shaped by whether he does.

“He kind of came on the scene in 2019, mid season. His stuff started popping,” Cherington said of Yean, who had a 2.45 ERA in just 11 innings with the Auburn Doubledays that summer. “He’s got a really good fastball, mid-90s life. Just one of those fastballs that moves a lot. He shows potential with a really good slider, change-up is developing. He’s a strong, physical kid who we think has a chance to be durable. All the reports we did in terms of the background work were really positive.”

This is a predictable breakdown from a GM selling his vision. In recent years, the Pirates have been allergic to inking big contracts for talented players. Instead, in their effort to rebuild something, they’re hoarding young prospects like Yean and looking ahead. But Cherington’s optimism echoes the Nationals’ excitement for Yean. He is 6-foot-1, 230 pounds and could keep growing. His fastball touched the mid-to-high 90s in instructional league this fall. “Upside” is the word most used to describe him.

Crowe has a low-90s fastball, a big pitch mix and has been hampered by injuries. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015 and, two springs later, was drafted by the Washington in the second round. In 2020, in three appearances that included his debut, his command slipped and he couldn’t spot his fastball. He is at his best when ahead and leaning on his curveball. His current stat line — a bloated 11.33 ERA and 8.6 walks per nine innings — is shaped by a tiny sample size.