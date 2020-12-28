The NFL postseason picture this weekend was like the weather in Ireland: If you don’t like it, just wait five minutes. The Miami Dolphins were doomed Saturday night until a twisted helmet met a miraculous throw. The Cleveland Browns had to beat the one-win New York Jets to clinch a long-sought playoff berth, and then coronavirus complications decimated their wide receiving corps and the Jets became the two-win Jets. The Baltimore Ravens, reeling a month ago, cruised to their fourth straight victory.

By the end of the day, four AFC wild-card aspirants had 10 wins. The Colts, by virtue of losses to the Browns and Ravens, were at the bottom of the pile — even though they could still win the AFC South with a bit of help.

In the NFC it’s a little clearer, but not by much. The Chicago Bears, who at one point lost six consecutive games, now control their playoff fate after the Arizona Cardinals laid an egg Saturday against the depleted San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are 8-7, and the Bears hold the tiebreaker.

The Washington Football Team had a chance to clinch NFC East with a victory Sunday evening after the New York Giants’ early loss. Instead, their humiliating home loss against the Carolina Panthers pushed the NFC East to Week 17, with Washington, New York and the Dallas Cowboys all still alive despite none of them having more than six wins.

As if that wasn’t dizzying enough, the Jets and Cincinnati Bengals, who were once a combined 2-23-1, are 4-0 in the past two weeks. The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock, the Steelers and Seattle Seahawks are division champions and the Chiefs are getting a week off to start the postseason. Here is what to know.

Tom Brady is a marvel — and he’s starting to be a scary sight for the NFC. At halftime two weeks ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had scored zero points and mustered 60 total yards against the Atlanta Falcons. Ever since, Tom Brady has turned into a supernova. Brady led a comeback from down 17-0 by passing for more than 300 yards in the second half. On Saturday, against the severely depleted Detroit Lions, Brady completed 22 of 27 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns — and then sat out the entire second half.

Those performances created this insane stat line: In four consecutive quarters against the Falcons and Lions, Brady has completed 43 of 56 passes for 668 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions and two sacks taken.

Brady and Coach Bruce Arians have struggled all season to mesh disparate styles. But the Bucs are loaded on offense, and as Brady showed the past two weeks, he has plenty of arm left at age 43 — his touchdown to Antonio Brown on Saturday was a bullet into a thimble between two defenders.

Brady has won at least 10 games in 17 seasons, and as the Bucs clinched a berth he has made the playoffs 12 straight years. The Bucs’ season has been uneven at times. That shouldn’t obscure Brady’s excellence.

Week 17 has a ton of meaningful games. The playoffs basically start next week. Eleven of 16 games have some kind of stakes, and many will feature teams who either need to win to stay alive or who can clinch with a victory.

If the Ravens beat the Bengals, they’re in. The same goes for the Dolphins at the Buffalo Bills, who have the No. 2 seed to play for after the 14-1 Chiefs locked up the AFC’s bye. The Browns are in the same situation against the Steelers, who could guarantee a home game in the divisional round with a win if the Bills lose.

If any of those three AFC wild-card teams lose, the Colts can sneak back in by beating the lowly Jaguars. They could also still win the division if the Tennessee Titans lose to the Houston Texans. The Titans opened the door when they lost to the Green Bay Packers, 40-14, underneath dual blizzards: snow and Davante Adams receptions.

The final NFC wild-card spot will be decided by two games involving three contenders. The Bears host the Packers, who will enter the week needing to hold off the New Orleans Saints and Seahawks for the No. 1 seed and the bye.

If the Bears win, they earn a wild-card spot. If they lose, they could still sneak in if the Cardinals lose to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams could be without quarterback Jared Goff after he injured his thumb in a loss to the Seahawks, and they could tumble all the way out of the playoffs if they lose to the Cardinals. If the Bears also win and all three teams end up 9-7, the Rams would be left out — and that shocking loss to the Jets last week would sting even worse. But if the Bears lose, the Rams are in no matter what.

The NFC East could still end up in a three-way tie at 6-10, because of course that’s how the 2020 NFC East would be decided. Washington can still earn a home playoff game simply by winning against the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Football Team loses, then the Cowboys-Giants winner would win the division.

While the Chiefs have the top seed sewn up in the AFC, the NFC’s bye remains in play. The Packers will claim it with a victory over the Bears. If Chicago pulls the upset, the Seahawks and Saints could still win it.

Got all that? We are all going to be Steve Kornacki next week.

The Miami Dolphins aren’t afraid to go to the bullpen. The bonkers ending of the Dolphins’ 26-25 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders did not obscure the oddity that led to it. Coach Brian Flores pulled rookie starter Tua Tagovailoa early in the fourth quarter and inserted veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. After watching Fitzpatrick ignite a stagnant offense and lead a miraculous, game-winning drive by completing a long pass while a lineman twisted his head, Flores immediately declared Tagovailoa his starting quarterback.

Flores referred to Fitzpatrick as a “relief pitcher” — a quarterback who bails out the offense in games when Tagovailoa’s lack of experience surfaces and he grows indecisive and ineffective. Flores is a coach of the year favorite for turning around the Dolphins, and the quarterback shuffling — protecting the confidence of his franchise quarterback while not betraying the Dolphins’ playoff aspirations — is a prime example of how he’s done it. As Fitzpatrick said after the game, the system works only because Flores has communicated well and gained the trust of both quarterbacks — and, for that matter, the entire team.

A win over the Bills will deliver a playoff berth in Flores’ second season, but the future is bright, too. The Houston Texans clinched a top-five pick with a loss against Cincinnati; that pick belongs to Miami.

The Seahawks are NFC West champions again. For the fifth time under Coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks won a division championship. They clinched Sunday with a 20-9 thrashing of the Rams, advancing to the playoffs for the ninth time in Carroll’s 11 seasons.

They have done it behind a defense that has transformed from liability to strength. Seattle has yielded fewer than 20 points to five straight opponents, allowing an average of 12.2 points during that span. That kind of defense paired with Russell Wilson will make Seattle a threat to beat anyone in January.

The Steelers’ offense was a tire fire, until it won them a division. The Steelers reached a nadir last Monday night against the Bengals, and their offense did not function any better for most of Sunday. Pittsburgh scored its only points of the first half after a turnover gave it the ball inside the Colts 10-yard line. All season long, the Steelers got away with, and even thrived, substituting their short passing game for their running game. But defenses such as Indianapolis’ had figured them out, and it made them impotent.

The Steelers trailed 24-7 before scoring the final 21 points to stun the Colts, 28-24, clinch the AFC North and provide confidence they could be a difficult out in the playoffs. Pittsburgh’s offensive line protected Ben Roethlisberger, and he used the time to throw downfield with more zip than he had shown in weeks.

The Saints are starting to resemble a recent Super Bowl winner. The 2018 New England Patriots had a Super Bowl champion coach and a Hall of Fame quarterback in his 40s. Late in the season they realized their best path to success, despite years of dominant passing offenses, would be to become a team reliant on power running and a versatile, hard-hitting defense.

Sound like any team in this season’s NFL? The Saints under Sean Payton and Drew Brees have been known for pyrotechnic offense. This year, they’re a bully with a great defense, a powerful offensive line and perhaps the best running back tandem in football. Alvin Kamara and a traffic cone would be a good duo, but Latavius Murray is underrated as a hammer back. If the Saints have to play in bad weather in Green Bay to make the Super Bowl, they have the style of team to do it.

Justin Herbert is wrapping up one of the all-time great rookie quarterback seasons. While his team has not been relevant in weeks, Herbert gives the Los Angeles Chargers immense hope. In a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos, Herbert threw his 28th touchdown pass of the season, breaking the rookie record. His 66.3 completion percentage ranks third all-time for a rookie behind only Dak Prescott and Roethlisberger. He has thrown for 4,034 yards and needs just 18 next week to pass Cam Newton for second all-time; with 340, he would tie Andrew Luck’s rookie record.

The Chargers don’t matter this Week 17, but with Herbert that won’t be the case for long.

The Jaguars are on the clock. With the Jets’ victory over the Browns and their blowout loss to the Bears, the Jaguars clinched the first overall pick in the 2021 draft. They will almost certainly use the choice on Clemson megastar Trevor Lawrence.