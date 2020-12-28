Cam Newton and the New England Patriots host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football.” Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on ESPN; stream at espn.com.
  • What to watch for: New England, at 6-8, has been eliminated from the playoffs, but it will look to play spoiler Monday night against its division rival Buffalo. Allen has led the Bills to an 11-3 record and the AFC East title with the help of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who entered this week with a league-leading 111 catches.
  • Complete NFL schedule and results
1:28 a.m.
Link copied
link

Patriots get field goal after failed trick play

By Mark Maske

The Patriots have the early lead over the Bills in Foxborough. Kicker Nick Folk connected on a 45-yard field goal.

The Patriots might have had more, but a well-designed gadget play went awry on a drop by wide receiver Damiere Byrd. Cam Newton handed the ball to tailback Sony Michel, who ran to his right and then stopped and threw the ball back across the field to Newton with a lateral. Newton made the catch and delivered an on-target throw to Byrd, but he couldn’t make the grab. That left the Patriots facing a third-and-13 predicament. Newton got nine yards with a completion to wideout Jakobi Meyers, and Folk came on to make the kick. (Patriots 3, Bills 0, 12:44 left in the first quarter)

12:31 a.m.
Link copied
link

What to watch for during Monday night’s Bills-Patriots matchup

By Mark Maske

The Bills already have wrapped up the AFC East title but are playing for postseason seeding when they face the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., in a “Monday Night Football” matchup at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.

The Bills, at 11-3, are a half-game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC’s No. 2 playoff seed, behind the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. A Bills victory over the Patriots would move them back into position for the second seed, because they hold the tiebreaker over the Steelers after beating them earlier this month.

That would matter for home field in a possible Steelers-Bills meeting in the second round of the playoffs, if both teams win their opening-round postseason games. The state of New York is considering a plan that would allow 6,700 fans at the Bills’ home games during the playoffs, with attendees being subjected to rapid-result coronavirus testing and required to provide potential contact-tracing information. So there actually might be a bit of a home-field advantage to be gained for the Bills.

Buffalo is playing well, with wins in four straight and seven of its past eight games. The Bills are seeking a season sweep of the Patriots after beating them, 24-21, Nov. 1 in Buffalo. They’ve already secured their first division crown since the 1995 season. But the Bills might be capable of even more, given their current level of play.

Quarterback Josh Allen has made remarkable progress as a passer in his third NFL season. He’s the league’s seventh-rated passer with 30 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a passer rating of 104.2. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is tied for the NFL lead with 111 catches and is fifth in the league with 1,314 receiving yards. The Bills have been decent but not spectacular on defense. They’re ranked 17th in the NFL in total defense.

The Patriots are out of playoff contention as they limp to the finish line of a disappointing first season since the offseason departure of six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady. Coach Bill Belichick had to deal not only with Brady’s exit but also with other losses in free agency, player opt-outs and in-season issues with injuries and coronavirus-related matters.

Quarterback Cam Newton got off to a good start to the season but mostly has struggled since, especially as a passer. He has only five touchdown passes all season to go with 10 interceptions. Newton does have 11 rushing touchdowns. Belichick has resisted going to youngster Jarrett Stidham as the starter, even with the Patriots eliminated from the postseason. They’re 6-8 and one more defeat would ensure their first losing season since they went 5-11 in 2000 in Belichick’s first season as their coach.

The Patriots have a large group of players listed as questionable on their injury report. That includes running back Damien Harris, cornerback J.C. Jackson and kicker Nick Folk.