The Bills already have wrapped up the AFC East title but are playing for postseason seeding when they face the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., in a “Monday Night Football” matchup at 8:15 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.

The Bills, at 11-3, are a half-game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC’s No. 2 playoff seed, behind the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. A Bills victory over the Patriots would move them back into position for the second seed, because they hold the tiebreaker over the Steelers after beating them earlier this month.

That would matter for home field in a possible Steelers-Bills meeting in the second round of the playoffs, if both teams win their opening-round postseason games. The state of New York is considering a plan that would allow 6,700 fans at the Bills’ home games during the playoffs, with attendees being subjected to rapid-result coronavirus testing and required to provide potential contact-tracing information. So there actually might be a bit of a home-field advantage to be gained for the Bills.

Buffalo is playing well, with wins in four straight and seven of its past eight games. The Bills are seeking a season sweep of the Patriots after beating them, 24-21, Nov. 1 in Buffalo. They’ve already secured their first division crown since the 1995 season. But the Bills might be capable of even more, given their current level of play.

Quarterback Josh Allen has made remarkable progress as a passer in his third NFL season. He’s the league’s seventh-rated passer with 30 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a passer rating of 104.2. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is tied for the NFL lead with 111 catches and is fifth in the league with 1,314 receiving yards. The Bills have been decent but not spectacular on defense. They’re ranked 17th in the NFL in total defense.

The Patriots are out of playoff contention as they limp to the finish line of a disappointing first season since the offseason departure of six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady. Coach Bill Belichick had to deal not only with Brady’s exit but also with other losses in free agency, player opt-outs and in-season issues with injuries and coronavirus-related matters.

Quarterback Cam Newton got off to a good start to the season but mostly has struggled since, especially as a passer. He has only five touchdown passes all season to go with 10 interceptions. Newton does have 11 rushing touchdowns. Belichick has resisted going to youngster Jarrett Stidham as the starter, even with the Patriots eliminated from the postseason. They’re 6-8 and one more defeat would ensure their first losing season since they went 5-11 in 2000 in Belichick’s first season as their coach.