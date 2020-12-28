Fail: Former captain Dwayne Haskins

Washington was down a captain after Haskins, Young’s former teammate at Ohio State, was stripped of the honor as part of his punishment for partying maskless after last week’s loss to the Seahawks. Haskins posted a nightmarish passer rating of 8.3 in the first half and was benched early in the fourth quarter.

“Well, that will close the book on Dwayne Haskins for the day, and probably close the book on his Washington career,” CBS play-by-play man Ian Eagle said as Taylor Heinicke prepared to take his first NFL snap in two years.

Hail: Big bets

Washington opened the week as three-point favorites against Carolina. By Sunday, with the news that Haskins would start in place of Alex Smith and Terry McLaurin would be inactive with an ankle injury, the Panthers were one-point favorites. One deep-pocketed gambler was quite confident Carolina would leave Landover victorious, betting $500,000 to win $434,782 more.

Fail: Washington in prime time

When Washington’s schedule was released in May, it wasn’t slated to play a game in prime time for the first time since 1982. Considering the franchise’s 8-28 record in prime time since Joe Gibbs left for the second time after the 2007 season, it was just as well. Then came Sunday’s news that Washington’s regular season finale against the Eagles in Philadelphia had been flexed to “Sunday Night Football.”

It’s fitting that the final game of the 2020 regular season, which will be played after the calendar mercifully turns to 2021, features an all-NFC East battle. The Eagles were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday, but they can play spoiler and give the NFL its first six-win playoff team in a non-strike-shortened season. If Washington wins at Philadelphia, it will finish 7-9 and host a playoff game. If Washington loses, it’s out. Furthermore, if Washington loses and the Giants defeat the Cowboys earlier in the day, Washington, New York and Dallas would finish with identical 6-10 records. The Giants would win the division tiebreaker by virtue of their 3-1 record against Washington and Dallas.

For WFT fans dreading the prospect of waiting all day for a Sunday night meltdown, remember that Washington won its last must-win prime time game at Philadelphia, a 38-24 triumph the day after Christmas in 2015 to clinch the division. Three years earlier, Robert Griffin III and Alfred Morris led Washington to a win over the Cowboys in the “Sunday Night Football” regular season finale to capture the division.

Hail: Taylor Heinicke’s professors

Heinicke, who was making his first appearance in an NFL game since he threw three interceptions for the Panthers in a 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in December 2018, told reporters after the game that he was preparing for final exams at Old Dominion when Washington called about adding him to its practice squad earlier this month.

“I had to email [my professors] and tell them the whole situation and ask them if I could take them after the season, and they were pretty nice about it,” Heinicke said.

Heinicke’s course load includes partial differential equations, applied numerical methods, mathematics in nature, and number theory and discrete mathematics. You don’t need a math degree to understand that Heinicke’s final numbers (12 for 19, 137 yards and a touchdown) were far superior to Haskins’s (14 for 28, 154 yards and two interceptions).

Fail: Steven Sims Jr.

Late in the first quarter, after the teams combined to go 0 for 5 on third down on their first five possessions, Washington return man Steven Sims Jr. had a punt slip right through his hands. The ball deflected into the end zone, where wide receiver Brandon Zylstra pounced on it for his first career touchdown. The Panthers got the game’s first big break and would never trail.

Hail: Rivera Strong

As much as he tried to downplay his reunion with the team he coached for the last decade, Ron Rivera’s first meeting against the Panthers was always going to be a bit emotional. It was especially so given Rivera’s cancer diagnosis before the season. Panthers players and coaches wore “Rivera Strong” T-shirts during pregame warm-ups and a few them caught up with Rivera after the game.

Fail: A quick whistle