“I haven’t had a chance to talk to [Rudolph] about it, but I’m sure he’s excited about getting the opportunity to start, certainly,” Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

With Rudolph filling in for an injured Roethlisberger during a November 2019 game at Cleveland, a scuffle broke out in the final seconds that took a shocking turn when Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and hit the quarterback in the head with it. The NFL gave Garrett, who said Rudolph directed the n-word toward him, an indefinite suspension that was not lifted until February.

Rudolph, who denied using the racial slur, played briefly against the Browns in October after Roethlisberger was lifted in the fourth quarter of a 38-7 home win. Garrett had been removed from the game by that point.

The Browns have posted a 10-5 record for their first winning season since 2007, and a win Sunday against the Steelers would ensure Cleveland’s first playoff appearance since the 2002 season.

As opposed to the Browns, the Steelers have little to play for in Week 17. They won the AFC North and are locked into the No. 2 or No. 3 playoff seed in the conference, depending on how they and the Buffalo Bills fare Sunday. In previous seasons, the second seed would come with a first-round playoff bye, but the NFL altered its postseason format this year to expand from six teams in each conference to seven, with only the No. 1 seeds getting the week off.

By starting the season 11-0, Pittsburgh had been in position to get that top seed before suffering a three-game losing streak and being overtaken by the 14-1 Kansas City Chiefs.

“There’s one bye available in this single-elimination tournament. We’re not going to be that team,” Tomlin said of the AFC playoffs in an online news conference Tuesday. “We made that bed, so we’re prepared to lay in it. That’s the most significant variable for us, and so with that being said, given an opportunity to airmail a player or two to the postseason, we will.”

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid strongly suggested Monday that he would also bench some starters this week, possibly including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for Kansas City’s Week 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I’ve been down this road a couple of times before,” Reid told reporters. “I’ve had the opportunity to rest guys, so we’ll do that.”

Bills Coach Sean McDermott declined Tuesday to reveal whether he intends to rest any starters for Buffalo’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

“I’m going to keep that plan internal,” he said, “because I think that’s what’s best for us.”

In the NFC, there is less likelihood of top teams giving important players the week off because so little has been decided regarding the playoff field. The Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks are in contention for the top seed, and the only other team that has a berth locked up is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will be the fifth or sixth seed.

Tampa Bay Coach Bruce Arians declared Monday that his team was “going to play to win” Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, suggesting he won’t bench quarterback Tom Brady or anyone else of significance.

“To have a chance to get to 11-5, keep that seeding — we want that seeding just for pride,” Arians said. “We don’t care who we play; it’s more for pride. I’d probably have to beat some guys in the head with a stick to try and get them not to play anyway.

“I talked to them about it before and [they said], ‘I’m playing.’ We’re going to practice and play like everything depends on it.”

Garrett did not speak with reporters Tuesday, but in September he told the Cleveland Plain Dealer that he took steps to become “a better person” after the incident with Rudolph and would like to talk it out with the quarterback.