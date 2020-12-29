That was when Johnson fell to the court in the first half of a game at Florida State. He was taken off the court on a stretcher and spent two nights at a Tallahassee medical facility before being transferred to a hospital in Gainesville, Fla. Last week, 10 days after his collapse, Johnson was released from the hospital, and he was with his fellow Gators on Sunday as they practiced for the first time since what Coach Mike White described as a “traumatic” experience.

During an online news conference Monday, White said Johnson was “doing well,” but he declined to offer more details, saying that any new information would have to come from medical personnel or the family of the 6-foot-5 junior. White did reveal that Johnson was again at practice Monday, and that the 21-year-old was doing whatever he could to help.

“Right now he’s really eager to help with scouting and doing some coaching, doing some officiating, he’s talking a little trash on the sideline,” White said of Johnson with a chuckle.

White added that when he met an assistant coach Monday for an “early morning meeting,” Johnson was already there to help scout the Commodores.

“He’ll do a really good job in that role, and I think it will help his development down the road,” White said. “Not only that, but I think it will give our guys another voice, and a pure voice. And Keyontae will become an extension of us in the near future.”

Asked to reflect on the experience for himself and the Gators since Johnson collapsed, White called it an “incredibly emotional time, really for our entire program, and most importantly for Keyontae and his family.”

The 43-year-old coach, in his sixth season in Gainesville, said he had “lost all kind of sleep” during a “really hard couple of weeks.” He added that when Johnson collapsed it was “the toughest day of my life.”

“But as we started receiving really good news,” White continued, “some of the best moments of my life, as well.”

After Johnson was released from the hospital, his family said in a statement, “We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together.”

The family also said at the time that while “everyone involved wants firm answers” regarding the cause of Johnson’s collapse, “the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work.”

The Gainesville Sun cited an anonymous source, said to have firsthand knowledge of the situation, in reporting last week that Johnson was diagnosed with acute myocarditis, a heart condition that has been associated with covid-19. The newspaper also reported that the Norfolk native, an all-SEC selection last season, is expected to miss at least three months and likely the entire 2020-21 season.

White said Monday that what happened to Johnson was “something I hope we never see again to a young man, especially a loved one.”

Asked about his Gators playing the rest of the game against Florida State, White said that decision was made by the players, who were “adamant” about competing in Johnson’s honor. White claimed his players also made the decision to postpone Florida’s next four games, all against nonconference foes.

“When it happened, we all said we wanted to play. And honestly, I [felt] like I shouldn’t have said that,” Florida junior guard Noah Locke said Monday to the Gators’ website. “It just wasn’t something I could do at the moment of everything that happened.”

“Now he is back to how he usually is,” Locke added of Johnson (via the Associated Press). “It is definitely a blessing. Very, very scary moment. It was tough for me to even see happening. It is hard to really explain how I was feeling. It wasn’t good.

“To see him back definitely helped a lot. I’m good now. I’m ready to play. It was great to see that he got back to how he is now.”

“They’re ready to move on — not from Keyontae, but for Keyontae,” White said of his players.