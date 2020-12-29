Subban used the same image, and much of the same language, in a post he shared around the same time Tuesday afternoon, and he added: “Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared.”

The announcements came barely more than a year after Vonn, now 36, declared on social media that she had presented Subban, now 31, with an engagement ring.

“We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words,” she wrote at the time. “Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves.”

Subban had proposed to Vonn in August 2019, shortly after which she told Vogue: “I’d been married before, so I was pretty hesitant to let myself think that I could find someone that I would want to be married to again. After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with, though.”

Vonn, nee Lindsey Kildow, was married to another former member of the U.S. Ski Team, Thomas Vonn, from 2007 to 2013. Shortly after their divorce, she dated golf superstar Tiger Woods, but they announced the end of their relationship in May 2015.

Vonn and Subban, a decorated NHL defenseman, said they met at a Nickelodeon sports-awards show in 2017 and began their romance several months later. In October, she said the coronavirus pandemic was delaying their plans to get married.

“We’re kind of in a holding pattern right now,” Vonn told People at the time. “With covid, it just feels like there’s no good option, you know? I don’t have a timeline or a plan; we’re just kind of going to wait and see. … Neither of us are really worried about when we’re going to get married. We know it’s going to happen, so we’re not in a rush about it.”

A three-time Olympic medalist — including a 2010 gold in the downhill — and a four-time World Cup overall titlist, Vonn cited a spate of severe injuries in announcing her retirement last year.

“My body is broken beyond repair and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of,” she wrote then. “My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen.”

Subban, a three-time all-star and a 2013 Norris Trophy winner, was traded last year to the New Jersey Devils from the Nashville Predators, who had acquired him in 2016 from the Montreal Canadiens.