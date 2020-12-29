Expect more changes at the position this offseason, with an intriguing draft class, a handful of free agents and some big names who could be on the trading block. The Washington Football Team made the first move Monday, releasing 2019 first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins.

Let’s try to predict where several intriguing quarterbacks could end up in 2021:

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence

We’ll start with an easy one. The Jaguars locked up the No. 1 pick Sunday with their loss to Chicago, which dropped them to 1-14, and the New York Jets’ win over Cleveland. Lawrence will almost certainly be the quarterback the Jaguars — who are searching for a new GM and likely a new head coach — rebuild their franchise around. The Clemson star is considered to be the highest-rated quarterback since Andrew Luck in 2012.

New York Jets: Justin Fields or Zach Wilson

A two-game winning streak took the Jets out of the running for Lawrence, but in Fields (Ohio State) and Wilson (BYU) they’ll still have the option of selecting a talented quarterback with the No. 2 choice. The question for General Manager Joe Douglas is whether to draft a QB and get trade value for 2018 No. 3 pick Sam Darnold or build around Darnold by trading back and adding picks. Like the Jaguars, the Jets are likely to have a new coach next season.

San Francisco 49ers: Matthew Stafford

With major changes coming to Detroit in the form of a new coach and GM, the Lions may move on from Stafford, who has been very good for the franchise but hasn’t won a playoff game in part because of the lack of talent around him. Detroit could be in position to draft a quarterback in the first round, and whichever of Fields or Wilson doesn’t go No. 2 could be a prime target.

The 49ers have to think about moving on Jimmy Garoppolo, who has missed 23 of 48 starts because of injury since being acquired from New England. San Francisco won’t give up a first-round pick for Stafford, but a second- or third-rounder could be enough. If Detroit hires 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as its next head coach, he could help broker the deal.

Indianapolis Colts: Sam Darnold

Colts Coach Frank Reich has said he believes Rivers has two more years left. But GM Chris Ballard might be tempted to pair Darnold with Reich if the Jets are willing to move him for a second- or third-round pick. Re-signing Rivers and adding Darnold would provide the best of both worlds: compete for the postseason with Rivers while reconstructing Darnold’s career in the hopes he takes over as the starter in a year or two.

Chicago Bears: Jimmy Garoppolo

Mitchell Trubisky’s play in recent weeks could convince the Bears to keep him, particularly if they make the playoffs. But he will be a free agent, and they won’t pay a ton of money to bring him back. Garoppolo has proved to be a very good game manager when healthy and could be available for a decent price if he’s cut by San Francisco, which could also make him available in a trade.

New England Patriots: Jacoby Brissett

It’s hard to imagine the Patriots will bring back Cam Newton, but even if they do, they will be adding competition. The Patriots probably will draft a quarterback, but Bill Belichick will wants veterans to surround him. New England could be interested in a Garoppolo reunion, or it could bring back Brissett, who no longer has a place in Indianapolis, at a low price.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger

Retirement rumors have followed Big Ben for the past few years, but he has had a resurgent season at 38, most recently leading a comeback win over the Colts to move the Steelers to 12-3. All signs point toward Roethlisberger being the starter again next year.

New Orleans Saints: Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston

The odds favor Drew Brees, who turns 42 in January, retiring after the season. The thought in New Orleans is that the team will let Hill and Winston compete for the starting job. Coach Sean Payton likes both players, but Hill, who is under contract for next year, didn’t prove when he started in place of the injured Brees that he can perform well against a strong defense. Winston has yet to get his chance in New Orleans, but even though he’ll be a free agent, he could be brought back on an affordable deal.

One wild card to watch is Stafford, but his contract might be too expensive to fit under the Saints’ salary cap.

Washington Football Team: Mitchell Trubisky or Carson Wentz

The real answer here is “anything is possible.” Alex Smith could be back for another season, possibly along with Kyle Allen. But with Haskins’s exit Monday, there’s no obvious long-term option, and if Washington wins the NFC East, it could be drafting outside of the range of the top QB prospects.

Could Washington look to add Trubisky in free agency and bet on him improving? Would it consider trading with Philadelphia and taking on Wentz’s significant salary to see if he can regain his previous form? With Donovan McNabb, there’s precedent for an intra-divisional quarterback trade between these two teams.

Around the NFL

Recent winning streaks by Washington and the New York Giants have spared the NFC East from becoming the worst division in NFL history. That honor remains with the 2008 NFC West, which went 10-30 in non-division games. The NFC East finished 11-28-1, the second-worst mark.

The AFC South had a horrible record against the AFC North. The four South teams went a combined 2-14 against the four North squads.

The Los Angeles Rams are in trouble. A couple of weeks ago, they looked like one of the top three teams in the NFC. Their defense ranked first. Sean McVay was doing a great job orchestrating a run-first offense. Now they are on the verge of missing the playoffs, and a loss to Arizona on Sunday plus a Bears win will knock them out. Their top two running backs — Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson — have high ankle sprains, and Jared Goff is out after having surgery on his dislocated right thumb.

NFL officials continue to keep their flags in their pockets. Heading into Monday night’s game, officials had only called 12 holding penalties in Week 16. The lack of holding calls has allowed for more offense and more excitement this year.