Washington’s offense is desperate for the return of Terry McLaurin. The star wide receiver suffered a high-ankle sprain making what Coach Ron Rivera called “a hell of a catch” against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 20, and he missed his first game of the season Sunday. McLaurin wasn’t on the sideline because, Rivera said, the team didn’t want him on his feet all afternoon. The 25-year-old instead wore a walking boot and watched the game from the box.

On Monday morning, after re-watching the game tape of the loss, Rivera thought McLaurin’s absence was glaring. He said Carolina “condensed” its pass coverage and jumped underneath routes. That made it difficult to run the ball well, even though Washington did in the first half. Yet it couldn’t lean on the run game in the second half because Carolina bled the clock, forcing it to throw — which again highlighted the absence of McLaurin.

“No one was truly honoring the verticals,” Rivera said. “When you have Terry out there with his speed and his ability to get vertical very quickly, you have to honor it. You can’t add safeties into the run game consistently. You can’t drop these guys in to play the underneath coverage consistently knowing there’s that vertical threat. That’s what you miss when you don’t have a Terry McLaurin out there.”

Now, the coach added, the team is “doing everything we can to create the opportunity for him to play this week.” McLaurin would be invaluable against a reeling Philadelphia defense that has allowed more than 300 passing yards in back-to-back weeks and has allowed the league’s fourth-highest quarterback rating (104.2). The Eagles also are struggling with depth at cornerback — they have four on injured reserve — and had to start an undrafted rookie against Dallas on Sunday.

The plan to get McLaurin back starts with continued treatment from head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion. It continues with outdoor practices. Rivera pointed out he wants players with ankle, knee and hip injuries on the grass fields outside rather than the turf indoors because it’s easier on the body. Still, the team seems to have a conservative plan to get McLaurin ready.

If the team is outside when it returns to practice Wednesday, Rivera said, McLaurin might jog through “some things.” If he responds well, he could pick up the tempo Thursday and Friday. This was the template that worked for linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, who also had a high-ankle sprain, and Rivera said the same principles will apply to quarterback Alex Smith and his strained calf.

“The grass is obviously better,” he said. “The more time we can spend there for rehabbing players the better.”

If it’s possible for McLaurin to play, Rivera said he thinks he will put himself in position. The coach saw the receiver getting treatment Saturday and Sunday, and he seemed confident those instances exemplified McLaurin’s broader mind-set.

“[He’s] just trying to do everything he can to get that thing healthy because this is a really big week for us,” Rivera said.

After the release of Dwayne Haskins on Monday, Washington has a remarkable quarterback depth chart. Smith, the starter, is battling a right calf strain that has kept him out the past two weeks; backup Taylor Heinicke was studying for final exams three weeks ago, and before this, he was most recently a backup in the XFL; and third-stringer Steven Montez has never taken an NFL snap, regular season or preseason.

None of these three is the long-term solution in Washington. Yet the prospects for finding a franchise quarterback this offseason are uninspiring, including a trade market filled with question marks, a thin free agency pool and a draft class that is difficult to evaluate because of the pandemic. Finding one the traditional way, in the draft, will be even harder if Washington wins Sunday.

Week 17 will sway Washington’s draft position. If Washington wins, it cannot pick higher than 19th; if it loses, it is likely to be somewhere in the low teens. It’s difficult to say exactly where, because nine teams are clustered with five or six wins. Washington won’t be thinking about this when it tries to beat Philadelphia and claim the NFC East title Sunday night, of course, but its positioning could be the difference between landing a top quarterback prospect or not.

If Washington loses and drafts 11th or 12th, it’s possible Ohio State’s Justin Fields or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance could be available. If it picks later, it would have to bank on the second tier of signal callers, such as Florida’s Kyle Trask or Alabama’s Mac Jones.

Washington has a simple path to the NFC East crown: Win. If Washington loses to Philadelphia, its season is over. The winner of the Cowboys-Giants game at the Meadowlands would capture the title, or in the case of a tie, the Cowboys would advance. Here is a deeper explanation of every playoff scenario.

Washington’s game being flexed to “Sunday Night Football” could be a concern for fans. The franchise is 8-28 in prime time since former coach Joe Gibbs left for the second time after the 2007 season. But the good news for Washington is that, in Week 17 games with the postseason on the line, it is 8-4 since the merger.

Punt return symbolizes the little things this team hasn’t done right. Washington is tied for the fifth-most punt returns this season (29) and has the fourth-worst average of return yards (5.4). This might seem like an inconsequential stat, but it’s one of the small details that good, complete teams don’t overlook. Punt return is like linebackers defending the run or the quarterback finding open receivers on fourth down: It all fits together.