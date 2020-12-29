Now, with training camp is just around the corner, Laviolette said he was excited for the opportunity ahead and his first season at the helm in Washington.

“The anxiousness is a good thing,” Laviolette, who was hired in September, told reporters Tuesday in a video call. “It’s like when you’re going out for a game, when I used to be a player or players today, there’s an anxiousness about it. You’re going out to play a Game 7 in the playoffs. Nobody should not have butterflies in their stomach and be on edge. But when the puck drops, or when things crack on Jan. 4, on the first day we’re on the ice, it’s like riding a bike.”

Laviolette will have a few challenges ahead in this pandemic-shortened season. First will be a rushed training camp that kicks off with player meetings on Sunday and on-ice practice starting Monday.

When Washington’s camp opens, Laviolette will focus on getting the group on the same page and building a new team identity. The Capitals, who also will need to learn a new system, have not played in some time, which means Laviolette will also pay close attention to the team’s conditioning and competitive level in camp.

“There’s time,” Laviolette said. “Even though it’s a shortened camp, there’s time to get things in place … There’s a lot of work to be done, but I know everybody’s eager to get back to work, as well.”

All of Washington’s players have returned to the D.C. area but some remain in quarantine, mandated under league protocols, and have not yet been allowed to enter the team’s facility. All are expected to be available by the start of training camp.

There are no additional injuries — other than Michal Kempny, who is on long-term injured reserve after tearing his Achilles’ tendon, and Henrik Lundqvist, who will not join the team this season because of a heart condition. No Washington players opted out for the upcoming season.

In a normal year, Laviolette would have been able to come to Washington and be around the rink at least a month before the season to start getting acquainted with his new players. That didn’t happen because of the pandemic; all of his interactions have been over the phone or on Zoom.

Laviolette said Tuesday that captain Alex Ovechkin recently invited him out to dinner, but he had to decline since he was still in quarantine. The pandemic means that Laviolette and other coaches will also have to wear masks behind the bench, something he said would “probably be good” for him.

“Nobody will see what’s coming out of my mouth. My mother will be happy, I think,” Laviolette said. “Everybody’s dealt the same hand and so we’ll deal with it. If that’s the protocol and those are the rules, then we’ll respect them and we’ll get it done.

“It’s just a different time that we’re living in right now. I’m just excited to be back. I’m sure everybody’s just excited to be back. If my price that I have to pay is wearing a mask behind the bench, I’ll gladly do it.”

Laviolette also has had only virtual interactions with his new coaching staff, which he kept mostly intact, aside from the addition of McCarthy, who will primarily work with Washington’s defensemen. The first time the staff will be able to gather as a group will be the first day of camp.

Laviolette said he kept Scott Arniel, Blaine Forsythe and Scott Murray in their assistant coaching roles because he believes in their abilities and wants a chance to learn from their perspectives being around the team for an extended amount of time.

