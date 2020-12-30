On Wednesday, during the team’s first full practice ahead of its meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Smith was a nonparticipant because of the calf strain that has sidelined him for the past two games. Smith, along with leading wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle), worked with the team’s trainer to the side, going through some mobility drills and throwing a bit.

Taylor Heinicke, a recent roster addition whose late-game performance against the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday prompted a promotion to second string, took the first-team reps while practice-squad quarterback Steven Montez mimicked his motions a few yards behind the plays.

Though Coach Ron Rivera is more optimistic this week that Smith will be able to return, the fact remains that he has practiced fully only once since being injured, last Friday.

“It was kind of planned as far as what we did and the way we did things, but I felt good out there on my feet,” Smith told reporters via video conference. “I felt like it was a positive. Obviously, trying to take advantage of as many mental reps as I can. The last couple weeks have been frustrating dealing with something like this, but just working through it and continuing to try to get better. Obviously, this week, we’re leaving it all on the line and all the focus with Sunday in mind and trying to make the most out of every second.”

Smith will be day-to-day as Sunday inches closer, and his status could be decided late in the week, much like it was for the past two. Rivera said he’s optimistic Smith can be ready, but that the team will be “guarded” with his continued recovery.

“He’ll get some opportunities. We want to see some improvement going forward,” Rivera said. “Again, if not, we want to make sure Taylor is getting as much work as he can right now.”

Dwayne Haskins, the 2019 first-round pick once slotted to be the team’s future at quarterback, was cut Monday after a tumultuous eight-day stretch that included two critical losses as the starter and a violation of the league’s coronavirus protocols that cost him his captaincy and a $40,000 fine. Rivera, in his first public comments since cutting Haskins, kept it short and said he felt it was “the best decision” for both the player and the team.

“I just felt it was time to make the move,” he said. “I just thought I’d take advantage of the opportunity for us both to go in a different direction.”

In the meantime, Rivera has balanced Smith’s recovery with Heinicke’s preparation to possibly start in his place.

Heinicke signed to the practice squad Dec. 8 and was activated 11 days later, affording him few reps before he took the field in the fourth quarter last Sunday against Carolina.

The two drives he led nearly both ended in scores — the first touchdown was called back because of a penalty — and the overall efficiency of the offense with him under center instilled some confidence that he could be a viable backup as Smith works through his injury.

It even surprised Rivera.

“The nice thing about it is Taylor has been in the system before,” Rivera said. “He understands it. I think that’s why he was able to go out and do some of the things he did on Sunday. I get it, they ran a little bit of a prevent [defense] at times, but Taylor knew what to do. We just feel that giving him an opportunity to do a little more things will help him if he gets the opportunity to be the guy on Sunday.”

An undrafted quarterback out of Old Dominion University, Heinicke began his pro career with Scott Turner as his quarterbacks coach and Norv Turner as his offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings, from 2015-17. But it wasn’t until he reunited with the Turners and had Rivera as his head coach, in 2018 with the Carolina Panthers, that he received meaningful minutes on the field.

Heinicke’s first and only NFL start was in Week 16 that season, in place of the injured Cam Newton. Heinicke completed 33 of 53 passes for 274 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in the loss and was placed on injured reserve days later with an elbow injury.

Now, two years later, he could be back in a similar role — with playoffs on the line. Washington has to win Sunday against the Eagles to advance to the postseason, and to add another obstacle in its way, it could have to play without its leading receiver.

McLaurin is recovering from a high-ankle sprain, Rivera said earlier this week. Like Smith, McLaurin was listed as a nonparticipant in practice.

“We’ll see. Terry did a little work with the trainers on the side,” Rivera said. “We’ll see how he reacts to it in the morning. That’s the biggest thing I try to explain. When a guy does work, it’s always about how he reacts to it the next day.”

McLaurin is presumably further behind Smith with his recovery, possibly lowering his chances of being able to play Sunday. The second-year receiver did not practice at all last week and, according to Rivera, wore a walking boot and watched Sunday’s game from a suite at the stadium to reduce the time on his feet.

Washington started Cam Sims in place of McLaurin, but he — and the receiving corps as a whole — struggled with drops throughout the game.

“It was a little up and down, just like everybody else,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. “We had some guys that made some plays and there were some plays we’d like to have back. Obviously looking at a guy like [rookie] Antonio Gandy-Golden, it was a good experience for him because that’s the most he’s ever played. … He’ll be better for it.