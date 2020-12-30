“The stadium is outdoors,” Cuomo wrote. “Every fan must test negative before game, wear a mask [and] social distance. There will be postgame contact tracing. To Bills fans — be smart.”

The Bills did not have fans at home games during the regular season. This will be their first home playoff game since December 1996. Bills Stadium has a capacity of about 72,000.

It is believed that this will be the first professional sporting event that will require all fans in attendance to test negative for the coronavirus to gain entry. NBA teams that are allowing fans into arenas this season reportedly are requiring those fans who sit within 30 feet of the court to test negative under a league directive. Some overseas soccer leagues have protocols for fans, such as temperature checks or requirements to provide contact-tracing information, but no mass testing of fans.

The NFL has required fans who attend games this season to wear masks. There also has been a leaguewide policy for teams to close and cover the rows of seats closest to the field at all stadiums. Teams have had distancing measures and other protocols in effect for fans. NFL games have been played in empty or partially filled stadiums.

League officials said Wednesday that the NFL this weekend will surpass the 1 million mark for attendance this season. That would be an average of about 3,900 fans per game for the 256-game regular season scheduled to conclude Sunday.

The Bills are the AFC’s No. 2 seed and would host a first-round game on Jan. 9 or Jan. 10. The team said that all fans “will be required to obtain a negative COVID test result” through BioReference Laboratories, the NFL’s testing partner, to attend the game. BioReference will charge fans $63 per test and fans will have to pay “all associated costs” as part of their ticket purchase, per the team.