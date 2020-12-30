But league leaders said Wednesday there was no evidence at that point that an unchecked coronavirus outbreak was occurring within the Browns’ facility. The Browns’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers remains scheduled for Sunday in Cleveland, according to the NFL.

“To date, we don’t see any connection among the recent positive cases with the Browns, so there’s no evidence of transmission within the facility,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a conference call with reporters. “But obviously we’re going to continue to work through that and continue to monitor the test results on a day-to-day basis.”

Contact tracing was ongoing on the Browns’ most recent positive test results, Sills said. The team announced earlier Wednesday that a player and a staff member had tested positive in the latest round of leaguewide daily coronavirus testing.

“Consistent with how we’ve handled all of these situations, we will follow the medical guidance and … as of right now, we will just continue to monitor and gather the information as we go through the contact tracing, and we will assess and adjust accordingly if need be,” said Dawn Aponte, the NFL’s chief football administrative officer. “But at this moment, we’re planning to play on schedule and we’ll take it from there.”

The Browns have had four positive test results, by three players and a staffer, since late last week.

“I don’t think that it would come as a surprise to have a number of community-acquired cases in that market because one of the things we track are the current positivity rates for tests around the league,” Sills said. “And unfortunately right now, the county that the Browns play in is one the highest incidence rates around the league. So that just means that the players, coaches and staff are going to have more exposure in the community and therefore more susceptibility to positive tests outside the facility.”

The NFL previously has said that game postponements have occurred when it did not yet have a handle on ongoing transmission of the virus within an affected team’s facility. There is less concern, the NFL has said, when the league has concluded that multiple coronavirus cases on a team have resulted from individuals contracting the virus separately outside the facility, without evidence of transmission within the team environment.

The NFL has postponed a number of games this season. But no games have been lost entirely to cancellation. The NFL has not, to this point, had to add an 18th week to the regular season, as it said it would do if all games could not be played within the current 17-week framework.

But the league played two postponed games this season on Tuesdays and one on a Wednesday. That would be difficult in this case, with the Steelers already ensured of being in the playoffs and the Browns able to clinch a postseason berth with a victory Sunday. The opening round of the playoffs is scheduled for Jan. 9-10.

“As always, we try to remain flexible and adaptable as we go through this,” Aponte said. “I think everything remains on the table. And as we continue to get the information, we’ll assess it and address it accordingly.”

The Browns lost Sunday to the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., after placing four wide receivers and two linebackers on their covid-19 reserve list Saturday. One player, reportedly linebacker B.J. Goodson, tested positive. The other players who missed Sunday’s game were placed into five-day quarantines, under NFL protocols, after being classified as high-risk close contacts.

The Browns became the latest NFL team to play a game this season while at a major competitive disadvantage. The Denver Broncos lost to the New Orleans Saints last month after having all their quarterbacks ruled ineligible to play through one positive test and three quarantines for high-risk close contacts. The Detroit Lions lost Saturday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without their interim head coach and four defensive assistant coaches.

The NFL has said repeatedly that games are postponed for medical reasons only, not over competitive issues. That approach will be continued during the playoffs, according to a person familiar with the NFL’s planning. Leaders of the NFL Players Association said Tuesday they support that approach. That included Browns center J.C. Tretter, the NFLPA president.

“That’s 2020,” Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski said in a video news conference Wednesday. “We’re all prepared to adapt as necessary and we’re really just taking this thing day by day to figure out a way to make sure that we’re getting our work in.”

Stefanski said he was hopeful the team would be cleared to practice later Wednesday.