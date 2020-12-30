On one of the biggest days of the college football season, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit will work remotely after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He will appear from his home on “College GameDay” on New Year’s Day rather than in person and the College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State that night in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

“Thankfully, I feel good and my family is okay, but [I am] going through protocols that will keep me home,” he tweeted.

Greg McElroy, another ESPN/ABC analyst, also tested positive and was scheduled to do color commentary during Wednesday night’s Cotton Bowl game between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Florida and work the radio broadcast for the Rose Bowl, the other college football semifinal Friday, between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame in Arlington, Texas.

“This is my favorite week of the year. I was so excited to head home, to DFW, to call the @CottonBowlGame and then to be on the radio call for @rosebowlgame. Unfortunately, I tested positive for covid,” he tweeted Tuesday. “I’m disappointed, but I feel good and hope to be back soon. Appreciate y’all!

“As much as the world might want to tell you otherwise, people are good. The outpouring of support and well-wishes makes me so happy and borderline emotional. I love y’all. Family is healthy and I’m bouncing back. Look forward to making a full recovery and seeing everyone ASAP.”