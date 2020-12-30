“Thankfully, I feel good and my family is okay, but [I am] going through protocols that will keep me home,” he tweeted.
Greg McElroy, another ESPN/ABC analyst, also tested positive and was scheduled to do color commentary during Wednesday night’s Cotton Bowl game between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Florida and work the radio broadcast for the Rose Bowl, the other college football semifinal Friday, between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame in Arlington, Texas.
“This is my favorite week of the year. I was so excited to head home, to DFW, to call the @CottonBowlGame and then to be on the radio call for @rosebowlgame. Unfortunately, I tested positive for covid,” he tweeted Tuesday. “I’m disappointed, but I feel good and hope to be back soon. Appreciate y’all!
“As much as the world might want to tell you otherwise, people are good. The outpouring of support and well-wishes makes me so happy and borderline emotional. I love y’all. Family is healthy and I’m bouncing back. Look forward to making a full recovery and seeing everyone ASAP.”