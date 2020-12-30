After that loss, Coach Mark Turgeon pointed out the difference between the two benches on film. The players watched how the Rutgers players reacted after the Scarlet Knights scored, comparing that with how Maryland responded to a basket on the next possession when the game was still close. And then the Terps vowed to improve.

“It’s not going to determine the outcome, but it’s going to make things a lot more fun during the course of it,” Turgeon said. “It’s huge. You can turn a road game into a home game, which I thought Rutgers did with their enthusiasm. We need to do that.”

Two weeks later, the Terps traveled to Wisconsin, still winless against major-conference opponents. Late in the game, with Maryland clinging to a five-point lead, junior guard Eric Ayala committed a foul, but the Terps protested that the Badgers’ Brad Davison should have been called for a hook and hold instead. The officials reviewed the play, ultimately deciding to stick with the original call, while Maryland’s players gathered in a huddle. Players murmured among themselves before Turgeon interjected.

“I don’t give a f---!” Turgeon said to his team before smashing his whiteboard on the court.

The players responded with a roar. Turgeon screamed. And the Terps stayed in control until they knocked off the No. 6 Badgers in a 70-64 win, the program’s first victory over a top-10 opponent in nearly five years.

“That was the most fired up I’ve seen him in a while — in a positive way, too,” Ayala said of his coach. “Just excited. Our energy, it started with him today, honestly. He brought a tremendous amount of energy. … The play board where he draws the plays, that’s gone. We’ve got to get a whole new one.”

Not long after that huddle with 4:29 remaining, Wisconsin cut Maryland’s lead to one point with a three-pointer from D’Mitrik Trice. But Donta Scott scored on back-to-back possessions, including a thunderous dunk, while the defense produced stops on the other end each time. Ayala remained cool, hitting four game-sealing free throws, and the celebration continued into the locker room, where water sprayed through the air and players bounced with glee.

“We beat a really good team in their home building tonight,” Turgeon told his players. “Our f------ energy level was phenomenal.”

After Maryland lost two straight games, on the road at Clemson and then against Rutgers, both by a double-digit margin, the Big Ten schedule ahead seemed daunting. Those challenges still remain — up next is a home game Thursday against No. 16 Michigan, followed by matchups with Indiana, No. 10 Iowa and No. 15 Illinois. But Maryland has showed how it can win in this league, and it did so against the Big Ten’s highest-ranked program.

In the loss to Rutgers, Turgeon said his team “got out-toughed” and “just didn’t compete.” A win over La Salle the following week offered some reassurance, but the Terps still hadn’t succeeded against a top-tier opponent. Maryland returned to conference play Christmas Day at Purdue. The Terps slipped into a 15-point hole early but managed to climb back. Maryland tied the score late but never took the lead and suffered a 73-70 defeat. A few days after the loss, senior guard Reese Mona said the team doesn’t believe in moral victories, but the players felt as though they grew through that performance.

“We hadn’t beaten anybody good,” Turgeon said, “but I knew we were getting better, so we believed.”

Through the past two weeks, Maryland has evolved into the team it wanted to be when it watched how the Rutgers bench demonstrated the intangible art of exuding enthusiasm. How Maryland performs on the court still matters most, and a heaping of energy won’t single-handedly sway results. But it’s now part of Maryland’s proven recipe — the one that gave the Terps a chance against the Boilermakers and helped generate the upset at Wisconsin.

“I told guys if they’re not going to give more energy, I’m going to leave them home,” Turgeon said. “I’ll get people off the street, start covid-testing them every day. And our guys have brought energy ever since we said that.”

The Terps played well from the start against the Badgers, leaning on lively defense and a small lineup that held firm against Wisconsin’s big men. Maryland weathered a cold spell, then hit 15 of 17 shots to close the game. The empty arenas can feel eerily quiet at times. The atmosphere doesn’t match the stakes of the game or the emotion involved. But after Scott’s emphatic dunk with less than a minute to go, Maryland’s bench erupted.