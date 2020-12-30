“This was not a decision our student-athletes took lightly,” SMU Director of Athletics Rick Hart said in a statement. “It was a difficult decision for them to make. That said, we support them, as we have supported the choices of our student-athletes in all sports whether they have elected to compete or to opt out. Our priority is their health, safety and well-being. We look forward to our women’s basketball program resuming competition in 2021-22.”

Duke became the first Power Five program to cancel its season on Dec. 25, citing “health and safety concerns stemming from covid-19.” The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that players opted to cancel their season after the ACC and NCAA did not grant Blue Devils players’ request to have opponents tested daily, as they are. ACC protocols call for testing at least three times a week.

The Mustangs, who last played against American Athletic Conference foe Temple on Dec. 20, concluded their 2020-21 campaign six games into a winless season. They played two conference games, more than other programs that pulled out before competition began.

The Ivy League opted out of winter sports competition Nov. 12. On the same day, Cal State Northridge announced the cancellation of its season after six players withdrew citing covid-19 concerns and another could not enter the country in time for preseason camp due to travel constraints. Historically Black universities Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M and Maryland-Eastern Shore also canceled their seasons before they began.

No. 22 Syracuse paused basketball activities Sunday following a positive coronavirus test. Oregon State, which paused team activities Dec. 20 following a positive covid-19 case, is not scheduled to return to play until Jan. 8. In the SEC, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and the University of Mississippi postponed their conference openers.

Following Duke’s last game, a Dec. 9 loss to Louisville, Blue Devils Coach Kara Lawson told reporters, “I don’t think we should be playing right now.” Entering the new year, her team won’t be the only one on the sidelines.