Chara, who is entering his 23rd NHL season, announced Wednesday on Instagram that he was leaving Boston after 14 years. The 43-year-old defenseman, who was an unrestricted free agent, said the Bruins told him that they planned to move forward this season with their “many younger players” and that he respected their decision.
“As I begin this next chapter, I want the people of Boston to know how proud I was to be a Bruin and how grateful I am for all of the support over the years,” Chara wrote in his post. ” 'Thank you’ does not seem adequate to express my sincere gratitude. I will always be a Bruin. I will always love Boston.”
A Stanley Cup champion with Boston in 2011, Chara has recorded 205 goals and 451 assists in his NHL career.
